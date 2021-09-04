Changi General Hospital Currently Has 2 Active Clusters

Earlier in August, a relatively small cluster emerged at Changi General Hospital (CGH), comprising just 4 Covid-19 cases.

1 month later on 3 Sep, another cluster surfaced at the same hospital, even before the previous one closed.

Source

While both clusters have no apparent links, the new one is larger, comprising 14 cases.

New cluster at Changi General Hospital has 14 cases

The new CGH cluster was the sole new cluster that the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in its evening update on Friday (3 Sep).

Source

The new cluster currently has 14 cases in total, 11 of which MOH added on 3 Sep itself.

As MOH listed this cluster separately from the previous one, it seems like there’s no present connection between them.

The previous CGH cluster was detected on 3 Aug and currently has 4 cases linked.

With the closure of 7 previous clusters, Singapore now has 59 active ones.

29 new cases linked to bus interchange clusters

There were also 29 new cases linked to existing clusters at bus interchanges islandwide:

Bishan Bus Interchange – 1 new case

Boon Lay Bus Interchange – 12 new cases

Clementi Bus Interchange – 4 new cases

Jurong East Bus Interchange – 1 new case

Punggol Bus Interchange – 1 new case

Tampines Bus Interchange – 2 new cases

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange – 8 new cases

The cluster at Sengkang Bus Interchange is the only one of its kind that had no new cases.

Number of severely ill Covid-19 patients remain stable

Despite the recent rise in local Covid-19 cases, the number of severely ill patients remains under control.

As of 3 Sep, 25 Covid-19 patients require oxygen supplementation or are receiving medical treatment in ICU.

This is about half of the number earlier this month.

Source

Singapore has also not reported any Covid-related fatalities for the past 8 days.

Source

Confident that authorities will ringfence clusters soon

It’s understandably concerning to have 2 active clusters linked to one of our major health institutions.

Even though information regarding the new cluster remains scarce at this point, those who are at risk of infection would likely have been notified by the authorities.

We hope the cluster will be ringfenced ASAP, allowing visitors, staff, and patients to have peace of mind.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from B+H Architechs.