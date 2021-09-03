Singapore Confirms 219 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 219 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Sep).

216 cases in the local community comprise 109 that are currently unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases, 2 of whom tested positive upon arrival in Singapore. The other 1 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 68,210.

Covid-19 cases at bus interchanges still on the rise

While we’ve gotten used to cases emerging in the local community, of particular concern lately has been at bus interchanges islandwide.

This is especially as some clusters have reported a significant number of cases.

As of 2 Sep, MOH has linked the following number of Covid-19 cases to the respective bus interchange clusters:

Clementi – 23 cases

Tampines – 24 cases

Sengkang – 25 cases

Bishan – 29 cases

Jurong East – 30 cases

Punggol – 32 cases

Boon Lay – 74 cases

Toa Payoh – 104 cases

Since most of these cases involve staff including bus captains, Public Transport Operators (PTOs) are anticipating the possibility of delays in bus arrival times at the interchanges.

However, they assure commuters that operations will largely continue as normal.

Any changes will likely affect services with lower demand first.

Hope case numbers in the community will fall

After overcoming previous spikes in local cases, seeing numbers in the triple digits again can be rather disheartening.

However, we’re somewhat glad that contact tracing efforts are helping to link cases so the authorities can try to ringfence infections early.

Hopefully, with these efforts in place, we can witness a gradual decline in case numbers so we can work towards reporting very few local cases again.

Till then, let’s all continue to play our part by checking in and out of public places via TraceTogether and social distancing.

