Covid-19 Cases In S’pore Rise To 10,432 In June, Over 1,000 More Than Week Before

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Covid-19 Cases Spike To 10,432 In Singapore For June, Hospital Admissions Increase As Well

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revealed that Covid-19 cases in Singapore have spiked, going up from 8,531 the week before to 10,432 currently.

In addition, the number of patients requiring hospitalisation has increased by two to 222.

On the other hand, the number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) fell by one to four.

Covid-19 cases increase to 10,432 in June

After the transition to DORSCON Green earlier this year, MOH began tracking average cases per Epi-week as opposed to a daily basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that an Epi-week, or epidemiological week, is a complete week.

By default, Sunday is marked as the beginning of the epidemiological week. However, the parameter can be modified to alter the beginning of the epidemiological week.

Some health ministries consider Sunday as the first day of the week while others recognise it to be Saturday or Monday.

MOH follows this system and updates weekly with new Covid-19 statistics.

Based on the latest update on 12 June, the number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore has increased to 10,432.

This is up from 8,531 the week before, rising by 1,901 cases.

Hospital admissions increase by 2

Fortunately, the changes in other categories of the statistics, such as hospital admissions and ICU hospitalisations, were not as drastic.

The number of new hospital admissions for Covid-19 increased to 222, up from 220 the week before.

The majority of patients appear to be 60 years old and above, with those aged 11 years old and below in the minority.

In contrast, patients in the ICU decreased from five the week before to four currently.

MOH also revealed that the number of Covid-19-related deaths in April was 54.

This is more than four times that of March, during which the number of Covid-19-related deaths came up to 13.

As for the vaccination status of the population, 81% has the minimum level of protection.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.