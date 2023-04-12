Surge In S’pore Covid-19 Infections Caused By XBB Strains, MOH Notes Most Cases Are Mild

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New Wave Of Covid-19 Infections In Singapore Driven By XBB Strains

In the last week of March, Singapore saw a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections, with over 28,000 new cases recorded on average in a week.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reportedly attributes the rise in Covid-19 cases to different XBB subvariants.

However, most of these cases are not severe. In fact, MOH notes that Singapore should continue to expect “new COVID-19 infection waves from time to time”.

Surge in Covid-19 cases due to a variety of XBB strains

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), MOH highlighted that the sudden wave of Covid-19 cases was caused by a variety of XBB strains, including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9 and XBB.1.16.

The majority of these cases so far, however, have been mild. MOH added that there has been no evidence so far to suggest an increase in the severity of these infections.

While there was an increase in Covid-19 hospitalisation cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has decreased.

Waves of Covid-19 infections expected in the future

Meanwhile, in response to 8world News, MOH noted that these waves of Covid-19 cases are expected to happen “from time to time”.

The health ministry likewise told CNA that this is “similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza”. As such, Singaporeans should not be too alarmed by the sudden rise in Covid-19 infections.

8world News also reported that the authorities intend to closely monitor the situation. They will additionally remind the public to take more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hopefully, the recent developments can serve as a good reminder for Singaporeans to continue to stay safe even as we resume our normal lives.

