13 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (13 Jun) that there are 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Of these, 10 cases are in the community with 2 of them unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases.

No cases are reported in workers’ dorms today.

MOH said in its afternoon update that there are 10 community infections.

8 of them are linked to previous cases, with 5 already placed on quarantine. 3 of them, meanwhile were detected through surveillance.

2 community cases are unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases. All of them had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

2 of these are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

5 unlinked community cases on 12 Jun

MOH shared in its daily case update yesterday (12 Jun) that there were 9 community cases found.

5 of them were unlinked, including Case 64174, a 45-year-old woman employed by Hong Ye Group working at ION Orchard.

Currently, there are 4 cases of employees working at ION Orchard shops or their vicinity, but all of them are unlinked.

We expect more cases to uncover in the coming days as authorities conduct contact tracing.

Resumption of 5-pax social gatherings from 14 Jun

On 10 Jun, the limit on social gatherings was announced to be lifted to up to 5 max from the current 2-max.

An exception was made for families going out for essential purposes.

However, dine-ins at F&B establishments are expected to resume on 21 Jun.

So that’s a week you can spend with friends and other loved ones before all of us can dine in again.

Featured image by MS News.