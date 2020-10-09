10 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Oct

The Ministry of Health said there are 10 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (9 Oct), of which 1 is locally-transmitted.

There are no cases in the community today, as the 1 locally-transmitted case is from a migrant worker in dormitories.

9 imports are also included in today’s cases.

No cases in the community

MOH said there are no cases in the community, although 1 of them is from a migrant worker in dorms.

Yesterday there were no cases reported either.

9 imported cases

MOH also said there are 9 imported cases today, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases came from Nepal, France, Malaysia and Japan.

The one from Nepal is a 2-year-old female Singapore citizen.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.