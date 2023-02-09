Crate & Barrel Kallang Warehouse Sale Has Up To 70% Off Homeware, Revamp Your Crib

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Crate & Barrel Sale Has Up To 70% Off Homeware From 10-12 Feb

We’re only two months into the new year and some homeowners may feel the itch to spruce up their interiors.

However, home makeovers do not come cheap especially if you’re looking for aesthetic and quality items.

Lucky for those in Singapore, Crate & Barrel’s upcoming warehouse sale will be offering those goods at a bargain.

Dress up your interiors with discounted atas-looking homeware

With the recent Chinese New Year (CNY) period seemingly passing by in a blur, some homeowners may not have had the time to fully realise the home of their dreams.

Good thing is, it’s never too late for a makeover, even if you’re on a budget. You can still score those aesthetic pieces to decorate your home at Crate & Barrel’s warehouse sale.

Running from tomorrow (10 Feb) to Sunday (12 Feb), the event at Kallang will boast a vast selection of homeware such as drinking glasses, ceramics, metal kitchenware, and even items for the little ones.

In fact, goods under Crate & Barrel’s children’s section will be the most heavily discounted at 70% off.

Other regular homeware such as dishes will be on sale at 40% off original prices.

Based on a price chart, discounted housewares at the sale range from S$6 to S$300, so you can pick what suits your budget best.

No more RSVP slots but visitors can walk in

With such deals from an established brand, we won’t be surprised if the sale attracts a throng of bargain hunters.

Moreover, this will be the last weekend for the promo.

According to Crate & Barrel’s RSVP link, there are no more slots available for all three days.

However, they accept walk-ins, although the estimated waiting time can be up to an hour.

Something for everyone at Crate & Barrel’s Warehouse sale

The wait time should not be an issue for those who are determined to snag a few items.

Based on Crate & Barrel’s FAQ page for the sale, homeware items will be frequently replenished.

But those looking to score discounted furniture may need to move fast as they will not be replaced.

Early birds can also look out for free ice cream and coffee from the event partners that are served on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Doors open at 10am on all three days and the walk-in queue closes at 5.30pm.

Kallang homeware sale is a Mecca for homeowners

With this being the last weekend of the warehouse sale, expect snaking queues and large crowds.

What’s more, the homeware sale is only a five-minute walk from the nearest MRT stations.

Here’s how you can find your way there:



Crate & Barrel Warehouse Sale

Address: 3 Kallang Junction, Level 1, Vanguard Campus, Singapore 339265

Dates: 10-12 Feb 2023

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Nearest MRT : Bendemeer Station

For those who drive, take note that there is parking available at Aperia Mall and CT Hub 2.

Upgrade your house game with new decor

Zhng-ing your home on a budget can be challenging, but thankfully occasional sales events lets you achieve this goal.

No need to put off your dream home any longer when you can get the necessary pieces you need now.

Turn your dream home into a reality and shop to your heart’s content without any worry.

