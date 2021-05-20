Admiralty HDB Flat Converted Into Minimalist Haven

With so many online shopping platforms at our disposal, buying new and shiny things have never been so convenient.

However, this humble abode in Admiralty has taken the opposite approach to their HDB flat renovation.

True to the phrase — less is more, this minimalist home designed by the folks at Casa Interior Design combines wood accents with rustic furniture to create a cosy pad that anyone would love to return to.

Complimented by warm lighting, the house creates a soothing atmosphere for its homeowners and visitors.

Wood features in every corner of Admiralty HDB flat

Wood is a tricky component to balance in renovations. Too much would look overwhelming but too little would leave it looking out of place. However, we think that they have mastered the balancing act here.

With the first step into the home, you’ll be greeted with wooden floors that grace every inch of the house.

The living room and its modified windows allow for extra natural light to shine into the home. Rustic furniture line the walls and indoor plants complement the white and brown scheme by adding a touch of colour.

This is a stark departure from the dreary look of the home before renovations.

Open kitchen with passageway

Made possible by tearing down the walls, the open kitchen is well thought out and looks more like a pantry where one could pass through without obstruction. It also separates parts of the kitchen by specific needs.

Here’s what the space looked like before:

And here’s its jaw-dropping new look:

The island also acts as a dishwashing area with the sink and plate rack while the stovetop and kitchen appliances are placed atop their own mini countertops.

The motif continues into the bedroom, with more plants and wooden furniture to complete the space. The monstera plants are the statement pieces in the room, cutting through the tame colours of the room with its bright green leaves.

Minimal bedroom with connecting walk-in closet

If you can already imagine yourself lounging peacefully in the home, wait till you see the cosy bedrooms. The light colours and simple furnishings will put anyone’s mind at ease after a long day of work.

One of the rooms was also converted into a walk-in closet. As with every other part of the house, they didn’t miss a beat with the decorations, using rattan boxes to keep clothes neat and tidy.

To see the entire transformation, you may view Casa Interior Design’s album here.

Brilliantly executed minimal home

HDB homes can be transformed into masterpieces in the hands of an artist. And the designer behind this transformation is definitely one.

Kudos to the folks at Casa Interior Design for the amazing job.

To see more projects from them, you can visit the firm’s website here.

We hope the family has fallen in love with their home just like we did, and hope they create great memories here.

