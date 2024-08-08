LTA impounds 4 M’sian-registered vehicles for providing cross-border chauffeured services

Cross-border chauffeured services are illegal & pose risk to passengers: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has caught Malaysia-registered vehicles providing illegal chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia, it said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (8 Aug), LTA said a total of four drivers and their vehicles had been nabbed.

Vehicles offering cross-border chauffeured services impounded

LTA said the four vehicles, which appeared to be multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), had been impounded.

It also told The Straits Times (ST) that investigations into the cases were ongoing, saying on Facebook,

We take these offences very seriously and will not condone drivers providing such illegal services.

Cross-border chauffeured services without PSVL are illegal: LTA

Under the Road Traffic Act, all vehicles, including foreign-registered ones, are not allowed to provide taxi or chauffeured services in Singapore without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL).

This is includes cross-border trips.

Drivers caught using a vehicle that is not issued with a valid PSVL to provide hire-and-reward services faces a fine of up to S$3,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

Public urged to avoid using these services

LTA urged members of the public to avoid using these services for their own safety.

That’s because they’re not only illegal, but may also lack adequate insurance coverage.

This poses a serious risk for passengers if an accident occurs.

Crackdown started since at least 2018

LTA has been cracking down on such services for years.

In 2018, it said it had caught 13 drivers for providing illegal chauffeured services using unlicensed, foreign-registered vehicles that year.

Four of them were charged in February 2019.

After the pandemic, it seems the scourge had returned along with cross-border travel as on 21 Feb, LTA said four drivers had been caught.

ST found several listings for cross-border chauffeured services on Facebook, Telegram and websites such as Carousell, targeting travellers from Singapore.

