Crowds gather & have picnics at Esplanade MRT, said to be celebrating Burmese New Year

Large crowds at Esplanade MRT celebrate Burmese New Year

A photograph of large crowds gathering at Esplanade MRT Station over the weekend has confused many Redditors.

Many wondered what the occasion was, only to learn that it was to celebrate a special Burmese occasion.

Netizens who recognised the event identified it as the Thingyan Festival which coincides with the Burmese New Year.

Crowds at Esplanade MRT Station celebrate Thingyan festival

On Sunday (14 April), Redditor u/sonertimotei posted a picture of a crowded Esplanade MRT Station in hopes of figuring out why people were picnicking there.

“Usually people skateboard, rollerblade or dance here but first time see this kind of large scale event being held here,” the caption read.

Commenters chimed in with possible reasons for the crowd, with some saying these were simply helpers gathering on their day off.

However, Redditors who claimed to be Burmese explained that the crowds were likely due to the annual Thingyan Festival.

Since there are many Burmese domestic helpers in Singapore, they supposed that folks from that community gathered with friends to celebrate the occasion.

Thingyan celebrations across Singapore

According to Global New Light of Myanmar, Thingyan or ‘water festival’ marks the start of Myanmar’s New Year and celebrates renewal and a fresh start.

Usually, the occasion falls sometime in the middle of April. The Myanmar Embassy in Singapore stated that Thingyan Festival falls on 17 April this year but celebrations begin several days before.

Observers celebrate the occasion by throwing water on each other to symbolise ‘washing away’ the sins and misfortunes of the past year and welcoming the new one afresh.

This year, several events were held across Singapore to mark the occasion. One of them was a Thingyan celebration organised by the Centre of Domestic Employees Singapore (CDE).

Volunteers, staff, and their loved ones gathered at East Coast Park to don traditional outfits and accessories. Some were even ready with water guns to engage in customary activities for the Burmese New Year.

Over in Clementi, attendees wearing traditional attire were seen visiting various booths as part of special events for the day.

The rain didn’t dampen their spirits as they stood in line with umbrellas to purchase items from the booths there.

Meanwhile, crowds also gathered at Peninsula Plaza, a regular haunt for the Burmese community in Singapore due to the number of Burmese shops there.

Did you witness people celebrating the festival recently? Share your photos and experiences with us in the comments.

Also read: Gurkha Children Go Around Mount Vernon Camp & Sing To Celebrate Nepali Festival

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from u/sonertimotei on Reddit and Ñî Ñî Wîñ on Facebook.