Parts of ceiling fall off inside CTE tunnel near Havelock Road, causes traffic jam

Fallen debris from ceiling of CTE tunnel causes traffic jam

Two lanes of a tunnel on the Central Expressway (CTE) had to be cordoned off following parts of the ceiling falling off.

The incident allegedly occurred today (25 Aug) at around 1.15 am. It took place along a CTE tunnel after the Havelock Road exit, towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) according to the LTATrafficNews X account.

Accident in CTE Tunnel (towards SLE) before Cairnhill Circle Entrance. Avoid lanes 1 and 2 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) August 24, 2024

A photo by a passing motorist showed that several pieces of the ceiling, including a few of the lights, had dropped off.

Because of this, two lanes of the road were filled with fallen metal and what looked to be shattered glass.

Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com also uploaded a video, revealing cables and wires dangling from the ceiling.

Debris causes traffic congestion on the road

The video also showed that the affected lanes became blocked off by cones. Vehicles squeezed slowly onto the sole remaining lane.

Trucks and Traffic Police cars could also be spotted at the scene responding to the incident.

The fallen debris then reportedly caused a traffic jam on the road leading up to it as well.

A photo from the SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News telegram showed a congested road packed with vehicles leading up to the tunnel entrance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they did not respond to this incident, implying that nobody was injured.

According to The Straits Times (ST), a tipper truck not complying with height standards had dislodged the light fittings and lane use signs on the ceiling. The ceiling itself did not incur any structural damage.

ST reports that police have arrested the 39-year-old truck driver for driving a heavy vehicle with a height of more than 4.5 meters without police or auxiliary police escort.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for a statement.

