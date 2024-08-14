Driver trapped under car after crash involving 2 cars in MCE, 1 man arrested

Car crash in MCE results in driver trapped under car

On Tuesday (13 Aug) afternoon, a car crash between two cars along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) resulted in a driver getting trapped under their vehicle.

Later, three lanes in the tunnel were closed as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rescued the driver.

A video of the accident site was posted on the same day on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

Crash results in three-lane closure

The video of the aftermath of the crash shows the MCE tunnel indicating the closure of three lanes, evidenced by the traffic lights flashing red above the lanes.

Police vehicles, two firetrucks, a tow truck and an ambulance can be seen parked across the three closed lanes.

Two other vehicles that were presumably involved in the accident, a silver car and a black car, were also spotted in the closed lanes.

As the video moves along the tunnel, it pans to a group of SCDF personnel gathered in front of the silver car, presumably to rescue the injured individual.

The black car is seen in front of the silver one, its trunk opened and its hazard light flashing.

Driver trapped under vehicle

Speaking to MS News, both Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF confirmed receiving alerts to the accident at around 1.15pm on Tuesday (14 Aug).

The accident happened along MCE towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP), after the Central Boulevard exit.

When SCDF arrived at the scene, they found one driver trapped under the car. They used hydraulic equipment to rescue the individual.

SCDF then conveyed a 51-year-old female driver to Singapore General Hospital.

SPF arrested a 62-year-old male driver for driving without due care and attention, which resulted in grievous hurt.

Netizens criticise dangerous driving

In response to the video, some pointed out that drivers only slow down when there are speed cameras. In MCE, speed cameras are marked distinctly with orange reflective strips.

Another urged drivers to drive with more care and to stop reckless speeding.

