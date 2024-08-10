7 people sent to hospital after KPE accident involving car & lorry, including 3 children

Car & lorry get into accident on KPE, lorry driver trapped in his seat

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

On National Day (9 Aug), seven people were involved in a road traffic accident between a car and lorry on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

All of them were taken to hospital, including three children.

Both car & lorry damaged in KPE accident

The aftermath of the KPE accident was caught on video and posted on Facebook by a motorist who stopped to check on those involved.

In the two-minute-long clip, the person taking the video said it had “just happened outside (the) tunnel”.

A white car could be seen lying across the road, having sustained significant damage to its bonnet.

Another angle showed that the car’s front right corner had been almost totally wrecked.

The lorry it had crashed into was also damaged, with its door on the driver’s side crumpled and almost totally dislodged.

Car & lorry occupants seemingly injured in KPE accident

Worse still, the occupants of the two vehicles seemed to be injured.

An elderly woman was seen lying on the floor below the back seat of the car, conscious but seemingly unable to get up.

The car’s driver was lying on the road outside his seat, also conscious but clutching his chest.

He was able to nod and indicate that he was okay. His leg also appeared to be stuck underneath the car dashboard.

The lorry driver was conscious but dazed, and apparently unable to get out from his seat.

A number of children were also present at the scene.

Debris was scattered across the road, and part of the foilage by the side of the road seemed to have been flattened.

Accident caused Sims Ave exit to be closed

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) account on X posted about the incident at 2.40pm on Friday (9 Aug).

It warned motorists of an accident on the KPE in the direction towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP), at the exit to Sims Avenue.

The accident had caused the Sims Avenue exit to be closed, it said.

Lorry driver trapped & had to be rescued

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry at about 2.35pm on 9 Aug.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 2.40pm, told MS News that it occurred along the KPE towards the ECP near the Sims Way exit.

When SCDF arrived, they found one person trapped in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck.

They rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment.

7 people sent to hospital

A total of seven people were sent to hospital, SPF said:

a 44-year-old male car driver a 35-year-old male lorry driver five car passengers aged between four and 70

SCDF said four people were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and three children were sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

