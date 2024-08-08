3 people sent to hospital after accident involving taxi & van in Choa Chu Kang

Both van & taxi drivers & 1 passenger taken to hospital after Choa Chu Kang accident

An accident Choa Chu Kang that involved a taxi and a van resulted in three people being sent to hospital, the authorities have said.

A video showing the aftermath of the accident was posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook on Thursday (8 Aug).

Video shows badly damaged taxi & van in Choa Chu Kang

Taken by a vehicle passing the scene, the clip showed a badly damaged blue ComfortDelGo cab with its bonnet severely dented.

Its front bumper had also been almost completely detached.

Farther up was a silver van that had also sustained damage to its front. A signpost showed that the vehicles lay along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Police & SCDF at the scene

At least one police motorcycle and officer were already at the scene.

Also spotted were at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles.

There was also a large amount of debris on the road.

Taxi & van drivers sent to hospital after Choa Chu Kang accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 11.40am on 8 Aug.

It involved a van and a taxi at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Avenue, which leads to Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Three people were sent to hospital in a conscious state following the accident:

a 44-year-old male van driver a 61-year-old male taxi driver a 46-year-old female taxi passenger

SCDF, which was alerted at about 11.45am, told MS News that two of them were conveyed to National University Hospital, while the third was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

