65-Year-Old Man Cycles Over 9,000km From Australia To S’pore To Raise Funds For Charity

Retired Scientist Dr Ian Wallis Cycles From Australia To Singapore In 129-Day Journey

For some of us, cycling around Singapore is a feat worth celebrating. But for 65-year-old Dr Ian Wallis, such trips have become second nature as he has embarked on great adventures — including one where he cycles from Australia to our Little Red Dot.

The journey which began on 1 May brought him to his destination here on our sunny island on Wednesday (6 Sep).

While many cycle just for sport, Dr Wallis is doing this for a good cause, donating proceeds to a charity that tackles sexual harassment, as well as education and health issues faced by girls today.

Retired biologist started journey from Canberra on 1 May

Dr Wallis started his journey on 1 May, some 129 days ago, at the Australian capital of Canberra.

Over the next four months, he reportedly journeyed across Australia, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia, clocking over 9,000km of mileage on his bike.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Dr Wallis said he only took planes when travelling from Darwin, Australia, to Dili in Timor-Leste.

The 65-year-old also travelled on ferry when getting between islands in the Indonesian archipelago.

Cycled 9,000km before arriving in Singapore on 6 Sep

Dr Wallis’ wife had reportedly flown to Singapore prior to her husband’s arrival. She greeted the former scientist as he arrived at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal’s arrival hall on Wednesday (6 Sep).

Perhaps unsurprising for someone on such a long trip, Dr Wallis had several bags attached to his orange Thorn Nomad bicycle.

After speaking to reporters at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, he proceeded to his hotel in Chinatown on two wheels.

Along the way, he marvelled at the perfect blend of nature and human activities in Singapore.

The couple will reportedly be meeting some friends in Singapore before they fly back to Sydney on Sunday (10 Sep).

Dr Wallis’ journey doesn’t end there. He will paddle the 300km distance that separates Sydney and his home in Canberra — the last lap of his 10,000km adventure.

Retired scientist from Australia cycles to raise fund for charity

This isn’t the first time that Dr Wallis has embarked on such long cycling adventures. The spritely 65-year-old traversed numerous continents throughout his earlier rides.

In fact, his most recent adventure from Canberra to Singapore will “close the loop” of his previous cycling trip from London to Singapore.

Besides quenching his thirst for adventures, Dr Wallis’ cycling trips also allow him to raise funds for Australia’s Indigo Foundation. This explains the purple bib he often wears on his journeys.

His quest to raise money has been dubbed the “great indigo bike ride“, which aims to help women and girls everywhere gain access to education and healthcare.

Explaining his decision to support the charity, Dr Wallis says he appreciates its low overhead costs and focus on women and girls.

Mr Wallis’ adventures are inspiring reminders of how we can incorporate our interests and the spirit of doing good.

We wish him a safe trip back home and hope he has an enjoyable time here on our sunny shores.

