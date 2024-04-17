Cyclist pleads guilty to harassing driver near i12 Katong, lawyer says brain tumour may have affected behaviour

Cyclist pleads guilty to harassing driver in June 2023

On Wednesday (17 April), Nicolette Tan Shi-en — the cyclist who jumped on a car hood near i12 Katong — pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally harassing a driver.

A viral video in June 2023 captured the Singaporean lawyer hopping onto the bonnet of 49-year-old Elaine Michele Ow’s car.

Tan’s lawyers attempted to plead her case by alleging her behaviour could have been influenced by a brain tumour.

Cyclist jumps onto car bonnet near i12 Katong in June 2023

On 2 June 2023, Ow was driving her car near i12 Katong when the altercation with Tan ensued.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the argument arose as Tan felt that Ow was driving too close to her bicycle.

The 32-year-old then blocked Ow’s path by standing in front of her car and questioning her “reckless” driving.

Ow apologised profusely and explained that she was in a rush to teach a cooking class.

Tan, seemingly unsatisfied with Ow’s apology, suddenly jumped on the hood of the car.

Ow then accelerated past a junction with Tan still clinging onto the car’s bonnet.

Tan eventually slid off the front of the car.

Cyclist charged with harassment in Sep 2023

Shortly after the incident, both Tan and Ow were charged with one count each of committing a rash act.

Ow had allegedly performed a rash act by driving her car forward while Tan was on the hood.

As for Tan, the court withdrew her charge on 7 Sep and handed her a harassment charge instead.

The court also accused Tan of obstructing oncoming traffic by using her body to block the road.

Behaviour supposedly caused by brain tumour

CNA reported that months after the incident, Tan pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally harassing Ow.

The judge took into consideration a second charge for obstructing the road.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Mark Chia and Sunil Nair requested a short detention order for the accused, where Tan would be detained in prison for no more than two weeks to experience prison life.

The community-based sentence would not leave Tan with a criminal record.

However, her defence lawyer Sanjiv Rajan sought a fine of S$2,000, saying his client suffers from conditions such as major depressive disorder.

Mr Sanjiv also informed the court that Tan was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after the incident.

He cited an expert who claimed that there was a high probability that the effects of the brain tumour could have influenced Tan’s behaviour, leading to personality changes and impairment of judgement.

The court will readjourn on 24 May, giving the defence time to determine if Tan’s brain tumour truly affected her behaviour at the time of the offence.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on YouTube.