Lawyer Who Jumped Onto Car Hood Near i12 Katong While Cycling Charged With Harassment

Lawyer Charged With Harassment For Jumping On Car Hood Near i12 Katong

In June, footage of a public quarrel near i12 Katong went viral after a cyclist jumped onto the hood of a car.

Months after the incident, the court charged the cyclist, 32-year-old Nicolette Tan Shi-en, for harassment.

Tan, who was a lawyer by profession at the time, is also accused of using her body to block the car.

Faces possible jail time & fine

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the court had previously charged both Tan and the driver, 49-year-old Elaine Michele Ow.

On 7 June, the court charged both women with one count each for committing a rash act.

Ow had apparently performed a rash act by driving her car forward while Tan was on the bonnet.

However, the court has since withdrawn and acquitted Tan of the rash act charge on 7 Sep.

It was not revealed in court why her charge had been dropped.

Instead, Tan was slapped with a harassment charge and accused of using her body to block Ow’s car.

By doing so, she caused an obstruction to other cars on the road.

The lawyer faces a jail time of up to six months and a S$5,000 fine if found guilty of harassment.

Jumped onto car hood after public quarrel in June

Onlookers first posted the video of the quarrel on 3 June.

The viral clip captured the moment when Tan purportedly hopped onto the bonnet of Ow’s stationary car.

Before that, she had allegedly stopped her bicycle in front of the car, noted ST.

Tan was said to have been aggressive in her confrontation, even opening one of Ow’s car doors and alarming the driver.

Additionally, the clip documented Ow driving off with Tan on her car hood.

If found guilty of committing a rash act to endanger the safety of others, Ow may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$2,500.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on YouTube.