Bus Collides With 65-Year-Old Cyclist In Pasir Ris, He Passes Away In Hospital

65-Year-Old Cyclist Dies After Colliding With Bus In Pasir Ris

A 65-year-old cyclist tragically passed away after being hit by a bus in Pasir Ris on Monday (10 Apr).

The bus, which was under Go-Ahead Singapore, had collided with him in the early morning of that day.

After authorities conveyed him to Changi General Hospital, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Cyclist passes away after accident in Pasir Ris

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred near Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

The cyclist was crossing the road on his bicycle when the bus knocked into him.

Police told The Straits Times (ST) that they received an alert regarding the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Central at about 7.20am on 10 Apr.

The cyclist, a 65-year-old cleaner, was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

A 45-year-old bus driver is currently assisting in police investigations.

Cyclist’s wife mourns loss of husband

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the victim’s wife stated that her husband would travel to work by bicycle on a daily basis.

When she heard of the accident, she woke her son up and they rushed out to look for him.

It was then that they found out that her husband was in Changi General Hospital.

Upon their arrival, the cyclist was already unconscious, with medical staff telling them to prepare themselves for the worst.

In the afternoon, her husband was pronounced dead.

Bus operator in contact with victim’s family

She added that her husband had a primary school-level education.

He held different jobs, such as working in construction and selling otah at a coffeeshop, to support their son’s education.

Her husband also had a lot of friends, many of whom came to express their condolences.

Responding to queries by ST, a spokesperson for Go-Ahead Singapore said their top priority is the needs of the cyclist’s family.

They are currently in contact with them to provide support.

“We are deeply saddened that this incident took place and continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations,” they added.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the family of the victim. May he rest in peace.

