Sengkang Cyclist Stops In Middle Of Road For Shade, Partially Blocks Cars From Turning Left

Cyclist Stops For Shade In Sengkang East Road, Partially Blocks Left Turn For Cars

In recent times, cyclists garnered no shortage of ire from many motorists. From getting hit while rushing across a road during the green light to hogging up bus lanes in massive groups, unsatisfaction against unsafe cyclists only seems to build.

One such bike rider pulled a new one. On Sengkang East Road, they stopped a distance away from the red traffic light to avoid the sun.

In doing so, they blocked off one lane of the left turn onto the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The cyclist didn’t budge from the risky position despite cars passing by him. He instead chose to continue enjoying the cover of the shade.

Cyclist stops for shade in Sengkang East Road

The incident took place on 14 Oct at 9.15am, according to an SG Road Vigilante Facebook post.

The camcar drove down Sengkang East Road to the intersection with the TPE. The traffic lights glowed red, and the few cars in front pulled to a halt.

As the camcar gradually braked, however, they could spot a lone cyclist in purple stopped a sizeable distance from the actual intersection. One of his legs stuck out to the side to support the stationary bike, and cars awkwardly moved around him on both sides.

It appeared as though the cyclist didn’t want to wait in the sunlight for the light to turn green. Instead, he stopped right at the edge of the shade cast by a building.

In fact, his aversion to the sun caused him to directly block one of the two lanes turning left onto the TPE.

Behind him, a black Mercedes awkwardly turned into the other remaining lane to avoid hitting the cyclist.

As if not noticing or even ignoring his inconsiderate behaviour, the cyclist didn’t budge from his spot as cars and trucks drove past him.

Netizens angered by his dangerous behaviour

SG Road Vigilante quoted the camcar driver as angrily telling the cyclist to stay home if he was scared of the sun.

Another pointed out that his actions went past inconsiderate and were actually hazardous to himself and other cars.

Commenters also hoped that traffic police could fine the cyclist for obstructing traffic and behaving dangerously.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.