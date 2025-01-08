60-year-old Japanese dad quits job & goes to cooking school to open café in honour late daughter’s final wish

Dad quits job & joins culinary school to open café to honour late daughter

Faced with the grief of losing his daughter way too young, a father in Japan decided to channel that sorrow by transforming his life.

The nearly 60-year-old dad quit his job, joined a cooking school, and started a café with his wife to honour his late daughter’s final wish.

According to FNN, he opened Coffee Roast HONO in December last year, on the day of his daughter’s birthday and 28 months after she died.

Young daughter diagnosed with cancer

In 2022, 57-year-old Koji Eguchi and his wife Michiyo were devastated when their 24-year-old daughter was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Ms Honoka had complained of abdominal pains just before she graduated from university. When she went to see the doctor, she was met with devastating news: she had only three months left to live.

She immediately began chemotherapy. But more importantly, she spent the little remaining time of her life with her friends and family living life to its fullest.

Sadly, her body soon began to fail her.

Honouring a promise

“She couldn’t even stand up from the sofa anymore,” her father Mr Eguchi said as he tearfully recalled his daughter’s struggle to Japanese news outlet FNN.

“I guess I’m dying after all,” Ms Honoka had told him. Mr Eguchi found himself struggling to find the words to comfort her.

In August 2022, Ms Honoka passed away at home aged only 24.

Although devastated by the tragic loss, Mr Eguchi and Mrs Michiyo found a new purpose in life. Just before her passing, he’d made a promise to his beloved daughter: to open a café together as a family.

It was a simple promise so the family could spend even more time together. But that small promise transformed Mr Eguchi’s life.

Dad quits job to start family café in honour of late daughter

He left the company he had worked at for the past 35 years and instead went to a cooking school in his hometown of Saga.

Around a year and a half after Honoka’s death in March 2023, Mr Eguchi came one step closer to honouring his promise when he graduated.

Notably, the almost 60-year-old graduated from a class of peers much younger than him.

With his goal now well within reach, he shared his vision for the café: “I want to open a place where my daughter’s friends and the locals can feel comfortable coming.”

Turns home garage into homely café

Now armed with the skills to bake and brew, Mr Eguchi began designing the café he’d run with his wife.

The duo turned their garage into a cosy spot where people could enjoy delicious food and drinks. The construction was completed within three months.

As the couple put the finishing touches on their family café before the grand opening, they received help from Honoka’s high school friends. Honoka’s friends spread the word on social media of the relaxing café that was soon to open.

“I hope that the café will become a place where many different people can come and have fun,” one of them said.

Finally, two years and four months after her passing, Coffee Roast HONO opened exactly on time — on Honoka’s birthday.

Since then, the cafe has seen a steady stream of customers, many of whom knew Honoka.

“Please feel free to come and remember Honoka,” one of her friends said.

The customers were greeted with impeccable service from Mrs Michiyo as Mr Eguchi was working double-time in the kitchen.

“I want to do my best to make my daughter happy,” Mrs Michiyo said.

Also read: ‘Our love was kept in our hearts & not expressed’: Parents of KL schoolgirl who fell to death share regrets on livestream

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from FNN.