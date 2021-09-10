Daily Covid-19 Cases Expected To Hit 1,000 Soon

Singapore has seen a sharp rise in local Covid-19 cases over recent weeks, with figures quadrupling to 457 within a short period of just 2 weeks.

Addressing concerns over the surge in cases, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) said our daily Covid-19 figures will likely exceed 1,000 soon and may reach a peak of 3,000 before plateauing.

However, the authorities have no plans to reverse course at the moment but will remain cautious when it comes to easing more measures.

Daily Covid-19 cases expected to hit 3,000 before coming down

Speaking at an MTF press conference on Friday (10 Sep), Minster Gan Kim Yong said the recent spike in Covid-19 cases is expected but worrying.

Given our current trajectory, the authorities expect our daily Covid-19 figures to exceed 1,000 soon.

Our local cases are expected to surge exponentially, hitting a peak of around 3,000 cases before it stabilises, reports The Straits Times (ST).

However, the authorities are especially worried about whether the figures will translate to more patients falling seriously ill.

To ascertain the relationship between both figures, the next 2-4 weeks will reportedly be crucial.

As of Thursday (9 Sep), 26 Covid-19 patients require oxygen supplementation while 7 require medical attention in ICUs.

No plans to reverse course yet

Even though many might be concerned about the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases, the authorities reportedly have no plans to reverse course in our transition plan just yet, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In light of the increase in local infections, the government will not “race ahead” and will keep a close eye on the situation.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also reiterated the importance of vaccination, which protects recipients from getting seriously ill.

