349 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 349 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (8 Sep).

Among them are:

347 locally transmitted cases

2 imported cases

3 cases are seniors over the age of 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

Meanwhile, the 2 imported cases were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

6 cases in critical condition

As of 7 Sep, there are 643 Covid-19 cases warded in hospital.

Among them are

24 cases that require oxygen supplementation

6 cases in critical condition in the ICU

We may see a return to Heightened Alert or ‘Circuit Breaker’ status if the number of critical cases sees a sharp increase.

This may occur if local cases continue to rise exponentially, with Minister Lawrence Wong concerned with the rate of infection currently.

However, it is unclear as to what threshold we’d have to be at before such a situation occurs.

328 local Covid-19 cases on 7 Sep

MOH said that there were 328 local Covid-19 cases on 7 Sep.

Cases have increased from 771 in the week before to 1,489 in the past week.

Meanwhile unlinked cases have gone up from 184 in the past week to 677 in the last 7 days.

1 new cluster, 1 has closed

1 new cluster appeared as reported by MOH, a madrasah at Braddell Road.

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah has 8 cases reported, all of them in the same Primary 4 class.

All Primary 4 classes were placed on a leave of absence as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the largest cluster Singapore’s seen so far was closed with 1,155 cases.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster was at its peak in previous months and was a reason why Singapore went into Phase 2 Heightened Alert status.

No reports of unlinked cases

It would seem that MOH has not reported on the amount of unlinked cases today.

The amount of unlinked cases had risen steadily in recent weeks, but is not included in the preliminary update today.

Perhaps it is not as important as, say, the number of critical cases in the ICU.

