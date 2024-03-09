2 dead babies found inside 30cm-bottles in HK rental apartment, 2 suspects arrested

2 dead babies found inside glass bottles in HK flat

A cleaner in Hong Kong (HK) was about to tidy up a rental flat when they came across the horrific sight of two dead babies stuffed inside glass bottles.

The bottles measured 30cm in height and 15cm in diameter.

HK police have arrested two suspects — a man and a woman in their twenties — in relation to the case. The pair are believed to be the babies’ parents.

Cleaner finds 2 dead babies in HK rental flat

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the cleaner made the discovery on Friday (8 March) at a rental flat in Tuen Mun district, HK.

The flat in question was rented to a man and woman, reported Yahoo News.

Last Tuesday (27 Feb), the flat owner and property agent visited the flat asking the tenants to move out.

This reportedly came after the tenants failed to pay rent for the past six months.

The cleaner made the discovery when she was tidying up the flat after they had vacated the flat.

Bodies of dead babies found in 30cm x 15cm bottles

SCMP reports that the bodies were each kept in a glass bottle and soaked in an unknown solution. Each bottle measured about 30cm in height and 15cm in diameter.

They were reportedly found in a corner of the living room and covered with a white towel, reported the HK news site.

Citing an undisclosed source, SCMP stated that the babies were boys and could have been dead at birth, based on their size.

HK police have arrested a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. They’re currently detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

ABC News stated that the suspects lived in the apartment and are believed to be the parents of the dead babies.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak from the New Territories North division told reporters that the police are carrying out an autopsy to ascertain if the babies were dead at birth.

Also read: Hong Kong Model Abby Choi’s Body Found Dismembered & Cooked, Police Hunting Down Ex-Husband

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from hk01 and Google Maps.