Customers Leave Decathlon City Square Mall Messy After Trying Shoes, Shopper Calls Out Irresponsible Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customers Allegedly Leave Footwear Aisle Messy At City Square Mall Decathlon

As shoppers, it is only right to practise responsibility by placing unwanted items back in their original positions.

Unfortunately, not everyone is so considerate.

Recently, TikTok user @vinnograpahy shared videos of footwear scattered messily all over the aisles in Decathlon City Square Mall over the weekend.

This was likely caused by inconsiderate customers who simply left the shoes there after trying them on.

Inconsiderate customers allegedly leave City Square Mall Decathlon a mess

Over the weekend, inconsiderate customers apparently left the footwear aisle at Decathlon’s City Square Mall outlet in a huge mess.

Dubbing the situation “appalling”, the OP took a video showing shoes that were strewn all over the floor at a few of the footwear aisles.

They took to TikTok to share the clip and call out the irresponsible behaviour of customers.

A closer look revealed that the aisles affected were the children’s shoe aisle, as well as an aisle selling slippers and casual sneakers.

There were even shoes that were placed on benches.

This unfortunate scene was seemingly the result of patrons failing to return the footwear after trying them on.

The video then panned to a few Decathlon staff cleaning up the mess, but seemingly to no avail.

After all, the OP wrote that “the mess [was] just too much for them to handle”.

MS News has reached out to Decathlon for a statement and will update the article when they respond.

Selfish behaviour draws flak from netizens

In the comments section of the video, multiple netizens lambasted the inconsiderate behaviour displayed by the shoppers.

Multiple users expressed disdain at the sheer lack of responsibility.

Sadly, one user pointed out that this is not an unusual sight at the outlet.

Claiming that they have been to all 15 Decathlon stores in Singapore, they said that shoppers in the Farrer Park area are “extra irresponsible”.

Referencing the children’s shoe aisle that was in a mess, another user pointed out that parents often take their kids to Decathlon to play with the equipment.

Because of this, children might treat the store like a playground.

In response, the OP said that if this is the case, perhaps parents should keep a closer watch on their children and teach them to return items to their original position after having fun with them.

Indeed, nobody wants to browse a store that’s in such disarray.

Additionally, it would be difficult for customers to shop if the items were perpetually all over the place.

It would also be harder for retail staff to pack up if they had to spend time sorting through the mess at the end of their long shifts.

So please do your part by being a considerate shopper and return items to their original positions after trying them on.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @vinnography on TikTok.