S’pore Foodpanda Rider Lacks Change For Customer, Returns After Next Delivery With Cash & Chocolates

Foodpanda Returns Customer’s Change & Gifts Her Kids Chocolate

Service staff are often met with unexpected situations that can put them in a tight spot. In these circumstances, the understanding and trust of a customer can go a long way. A foodpanda rider experienced kindness from a customer who put her trust in him when he ran out of change for her order.

He later specially made a trip back to return the change — and even prepared chocolate for her children to express appreciation for her trust.

Touched by his thoughtfulness, the customer, Siti, took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share the wholesome encounter.

Delivery rider runs out of change, offers to return money via PayNow

In her post, Ms Siti shared that she had ordered McDonald’s for supper via foodpanda.

Speaking to MS News, she said that a man, who looked to be in his mid-20s, delivered the food at about 11.58pm.

When she paid up in cash, however, he realised he did not have any loose change to return to her.

He then offered to return the money via PayNow after delivering his second order.

Although he was a stranger she had no obligation to trust, Ms Siti believed he would keep his word and agreed.

The pair then exchanged numbers so he could transfer the money afterwards.

Ms Siti explained to MS News that she decided to trust him because her husband is also a food delivery rider.

Because of this, she was very understanding of the foodpanda rider’s situation as she knew it was difficult to have small change prepared all the time.

Rider makes trip back to return change, buys chocolate for family

In her post, Ms Siti recalled hearing a soft knock on the door while enjoying her supper with her children.

Surprisingly, the delivery rider had not only gone the extra mile by making the trip back to return her change, but he even bought chocolate for her kids.

Commending him for his honesty, she also expressed appreciation for his thoughtfulness.

Siti told MS News that she did not manage to give him a tip at the time as she was expecting her change via PayNow. Thus, she did not have a chance to prepare one for him in advance.

She added that she had tried to tip him through his number on PayNow, but his number was not linked to any account.

Later, when she texted him to ask for his PayNow number, the rider rejected her offer. Instead, he asked her to tip others who are in need of the money.

Kindness begets kindness

Their exchange is a true representation of how kindness begets kindness.

It is touching to hear about the understanding and trust shown to the delivery rider, and heartening to see him go the extra mile to show his appreciation.

Be kind to another and you may be surprised by what you receive in return.

