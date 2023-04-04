S’pore Delivery Rider Allegedly Knocks Driver Out For Scolding ‘NBCB’, Police & Paramedics Called In

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Delivery Rider Allegedly Knocks Driver Out After Spat

Road rage, while uncommon, does rear its ugly head on Singaporean roads from time to time.

Recently, a video showing the aftermath of an incident left netizens equally puzzled and worried.

In the TikTok clip, an elderly man was left sprawled on the ground after a delivery rider allegedly knocked him out.

According to the OP, the bald man had blurted out the vulgarity ‘NBCB’ to the rider before the latter attacked him.

Delivery rider knocks driver out, passers-by rush to help latter

On 9 Feb TikTok user ponguchai1961 posted a series of videos showing the aftermath of an alleged altercation between a delivery rider and a driver.

In the short clip, a bald man in blue laid on the road, with several passers-by surrounding him.

A few individuals, including one donning a helmet and yellow t-shirt, appeared to be pulling the delivery rider away from the bald man.

When the two separated, a woman in hijab entered the frame and instructed the passers-by to “call the police and ambulance”.

Strangers provide shade for driver lying on the road

A few seconds later, the camera started focusing on the delivery rider, who continued to shout at the bald man as others tried to calm him down.

Meanwhile, yet a few others started gathering around the bald man lying on the road. One even offered some shade in the form of a green umbrella.

After a few minutes, the bald man finally came to and managed to sit upright as folks checked up on him.

The first video ended with passers-by coming and going, each handing the responsibility over as they departed.

OP tells authorities driver said ‘NBCB’ to delivery rider

Following the first clip, the OP shared three other videos, showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers arriving at the scene.

The footage shows paramedics with a stretcher tending to the bald man.

Police officers also circled the area, presumably piecing the story together from witnesses.

The story here, according to the OP, seems to be that the bald man scolded the delivery rider ‘NBCB‘.

This seemingly started a fight between the two men. The faceoff then ended when the delivery rider knocked the driver out with a punch.

MS News has reached out to the OP and relevant authorities for more information. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.