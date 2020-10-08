Delivery Rider Gets Paid Only $8 For Order Worth $500, Took Him 7 Trips To Deliver

Being a delivery rider isn’t easy. Apart from braving the elements, there are other challenges and problems that riders face during their daily deliveries.

One issue faced by a GrabMart rider was particularly heavy — literally.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (6 Oct), a rider shared that he saw a job to deliver $500 worth of groceries.

As the items were bulky, he would have to make 7 trips to fulfil the order.

After the delivery was completed, he felt dismayed after finding out he will only be paid a flat delivery fee of $8 for all 7 trips.

$500 grocery order took rider 7 trips to deliver

On Tuesday (6 Oct), the rider related that he accepted a job to deliver a large amount of items that amounted to $500.

The customer had ordered a long list of products and groceries.

Due to this sheer number of items and the weight of it, he needed to make 7 trips.

The storage compartments the rider had to use contained large red plastic bags.

One had a box in it.

When he had completed the deliveries, he alleged that the staff told him he will be compensated for his deliveries.

However, he was only paid the flat delivery fee of $8 and not for each trip.

Asks Grab to review system

Due to this experience, he claimed that there are loopholes in Grab’s delivery system.

For some vendors, he said there was a minimum amount that one has to order before they will deliver.

However, there was allegedly no limit to the amount of items one can order.

Multiple trips have to be made for large orders, and it boggled him further how riders will only be compensated with a flat delivery fee of $8 after fulfilling it.

He added that because he accepted this job at 6pm and only completed it at 7.30pm, he missed out on many other deliveries as it was dinner time.

After this experience, he advised other riders not to accept a delivery if it takes more than 2 trips as they will not be paid a delivery fee for each trip.

Hope changes will be made to plug these loopholes

It is certainly a tiring job when one has to travel all around Singapore to deliver items. However, a delivery fee makes up for the job.

When a rider has to make multiple trips but only compensated a flat fee, it can be a frustrating experience.

We’ve reached out to Grab for a comment, and hope they will look into the rider’s predicament.

