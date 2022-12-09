Delivery Rider Allegedly Hurls Vulgarities & Racial Slurs At Woodlands Customer, Annoyed At Unanswered Calls

Delivery Rider Allegedly Hurls Vulgarities And Racist Slurs At Woodlands Custome On 7 Dec

UPDATE (9 Dec, 5.40pm): In response to MS News’ queries, a Grab spokesperson said “We are looking into this unpleasant incident and have contacted the consumer to apologise. Our delivery-partners can contact us for assistance if they face difficulties completing an order.”

The spokesperson also adds that Grab does not tolerate the display of vulgar, rude, or inappropriate behaviour from any party on our platform, and those found to have done so will be strictly penalised.

–

Stories of food delivery riders can range from heartwarming to downright rude and appalling.

Unfortunately, the latter was the case for this story, as a delivery rider allegedly hurls vulgarities and racial slurs at a customer in Woodlands.

Despite having the delivery instructions relayed to her, the rider apparently couldn’t locate the recipient and tossed the customer’s order of cupcakes on a shoe rack outside his HDB.

She then hurled various racist remarks, as his neighbours wondered about the commotion.

Delivery rider chucks box of cupcakes on shoe rack before hurling racial slurs

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mr Singh shared his experience with the allegedly racist delivery rider when delivering a box of cupcakes.

In the post, Mr Singh explains that his friend had bought a box of cupcakes as a surprise birthday gift.

Given the nature of the surprise, he was unaware that he’d be receiving a delivery. Naturally, he was taken aback when the delivery rider allegedly chucked the box of cupcakes on the shoe rack outside his home.

The delivery rider then went on to spew vulgarities and racist remarks, while questioning the customer’s ability to answer phone calls.

In an attempt to clarify what was going on, the stunned Mr Singh asked what the issue was.

At this point, the delivery rider allegedly continued her verbal tirade as she walked past the HDB corridor, alerting three of his neighbours.

Friend who bought gift missed calls but allegedly indicated delivery instructions on app

Angered and confused, Mr Singh called the friend who bought him the cupcakes to discuss what just transpired.

His friend then explained that she indicated the delivery instructions in the surprise order.

However, she apparently missed two calls from the delivery rider while on a work call.

On the third call, the delivery rider allegedly demanded that she went down to collect the order herself as she had “other deliveries to do”.

The delivery rider also allegedly made racist remarks towards Mr Singh’s friend.

Delivery rider allegedly chucked cupcake box while Mr Singh sat nearby

Speaking to MS News, Mr Singh said he was seated outside his HDB home when the commotion started.

When he saw the delivery rider approaching the corridor, he thought it was for his neighbour and let her walk past without a second thought.

MS News has reached out to the delivery company for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.