Grab Delivery Uncle Pushes Trolley Across Choa Chu Kang Road on 13 Feb

As we age, we tend to get weaker and face difficulties moving about. But for many senior folks, this is something they push through each day to continue working.

On Sunday (13 Feb), Mr Nazri Johari shared on Facebook about his encounter with an elderly GrabFood uncle pushing a trolley cart at Choa Chu Kang North 5.

Source

Watching the uncle dangerously crossing the road making Grab deliveries, Mr Nazri shared that he felt both pity and a sense of pride.

He thus hopes all fathers and grandfathers can be loved and cared for as they age.

Grab delivery uncle crosses road with trolley

On Sunday (13 Feb) at around 2pm, Mr Nazri came across an elderly uncle clad in Grab attire crossing a road at Chua Chu Kang North 5.

Source

The uncle had a visibly severe hunchback and was pushing a Grab cooler bag on a trolley.

Mr Nazri shared that after seeing the uncle’s dedication to his work, he felt pitiful yet proud of the elderly man.

While he admired the uncle’s dedication, he wished that the elderly man didn’t have to work as hard.

He went on to question if this was how children wished to see their parents as they age.

Mr Nazri thus wondered if more can be done to help such vulnerable individuals in the community.

Hope public can look out for the elderly

The sight of the elderly uncle struggling also struck Mr Nazri as he didn’t see anyone offering a helping hand.

Speaking to MS News, he shared his hope for more citizens to be observant and do their part in caring for one another.

At the same time, he urged all family members and the public to look out for vulnerable individuals like the elderly who need all the help they can get.

Lend the vulnerable a helping hand when possible

Even as the pandemic surges, many individuals, just like this elderly uncle, are still constantly out and about ensuring that essential services run smoothly.

Earning a living can be challenging, especially for elderly folk, so whenever you see them struggling, consider lending them a helping hand.

You never know how even the smallest gestures can make a world of a difference.

Featured image adapted from Nazri Johari on Facebook and Google Maps.