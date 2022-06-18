Man In Grab Delivery Rider Top Appears To Take Shoes Outside AMK Flat

Man In Grab Top Appears To Take Shoes Outside Flat, People Looking For Him

Food delivery has become an essential part of life in Singapore, especially during the pandemic.

While most Singaporeans have had neutral or positive encounters with delivery riders, some might beg to differ.

For example, the Ang Mo Kio resident whose shoes were taken by a man wearing a GrabFood rider top.

Unfortunately for him, the act was caught on CCTV and people are now looking for him.

Video of man in Grab top shared online

A video of the incident was shared in the GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore Facebook group on Friday (17 Jun).

The OP, a netizen named Siti Nuraishah, said the man in the video is being sought for his alleged actions in it.

She also indicated that this took place at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

Man in Grab top turns around in corridor

According to the timestamp, the CCTV footage was recorded on Thursday (16 Jun), at 5.49pm.

It starts as the man wearing a distinctive green top with a GrabFood logo is walking down the corridor, away from the camera.

He doesn’t seem to be carrying a delivery, though he does have a few items in his left hand.

Suddenly, he stops dead in his tracks in the middle of the corridor.

He then turns around and walks towards the camera, as though he’s forgotten something.

Man in Grab top takes shoes

Apparently not, however, as the man turns his head slightly to take a quick look to his left as he passes by a flat, as though checking that nobody’s looking.

He then approaches a pair of shoes sitting on the top shelf of a shoe rack, and grabs them with his right hand — undoubtedly taking the word printed on his sleeve a little too literally.

The man proceeds to walk off-camera with the shoes, returning the way that he came from.

From GrabFood to Grabshoes?

A netizen who viewed the footage took the chance to point out how the platform’s name is unfortunately apt in this case, joking that it’s now “Grabshoes”.

Another commenter, ostensibly also a delivery rider, lamented that people like the man brought a bad name to those in the same line.

One response, however, raised the possibility that it might hard to earn a living as a delivery rider.

Man has some explaining to do

While the actions caught in the footage look damning, there might be circumstances we’re unaware of.

Thus, let’s not be too quick to pass judgement from one video.

However, whether the man is a Grab delivery rider or not, he has some explaining to do.

MS News has reached out to Grab for comment on the alleged incident, and will update this story when they respond.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore on Facebook.