Dengue fever on the rise in Bali, tourists advised to get vaccinated

Bali government encourages tourists to get vaccinated against dengue

In response to escalating concerns over dengue fever, the regional government of Bali, Indonesia is calling for foreign tourists visiting the island to consider getting vaccinated against the disease.

“The dengue fever vaccinations are highly suggested, not only for tourists but also all Balinese people, so that they can protect themselves from dengue infections,” Bali Health Agency’s acting head of Disease Prevention and Control, Ms Gusti Ayu Raka Susanti, explained to local media.

While dengue vaccines are not yet compulsory, the Agency emphasised the importance of vaccination, particularly for those venturing into endemic areas.

Surge in dengue cases in Indonesia

The advisory comes amidst a surge in dengue cases nationwide, with Bali reporting a total of 4,177 cases and five fatalities from January to April 2024.

Grappling with a significant uptick in dengue-related deaths according to The Bali Sun, the Indonesian government is urging citizens and visitors to take proactive measures to combat the disease.

This becomes more pressing as the rainy season heightens the risk of transmission.

While most of the fatalities are in Java, Bali has also witnessed a concerning rise in both cases and deaths. Authorities expect the number of cases to rise until the rainy season ends.

Authorities issue warning to tourists

On 15 April, the Directorate of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Imran Pambudi reported that Indonesia’s Health Ministry issued a warning via local media to be vigilant against dengue fever.

The warning came after the diagnosis of dengue fever in multiple Australian tourists who fell ill during their 10-day vacation in Bali.

Australian health authorities have even issued a dengue fever warning to residents planning a trip to Bali, 9News reported.

Symptoms of mild & severe dengue fever

Dengue fever, which stems from the dengue virus, spreads through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) lists typical symptoms of dengue fever as:

Sudden onset of fever for two to seven days

Severe headache with pain behind the eyes

Joint and muscle pain

Skin rashes

Nausea and vomiting

Mild bleeding (such as bleeding from the nose or gum, or easy bruising of the skin)

In severe cases, individuals may experience shock, haemorrhagic fever or even die.

Symptoms of severe dengue fever, according to MOH, include:

Bleeding (such as from the nose or gum, black stool, blood in vomit or stool)

Persistent vomiting

Abdominal pain or tenderness

Restlessness or lethargy

Vaccine available at clinics & polyclinics in Singapore

HealthHub states that vaccines for dengue aim to protect against the disease caused by the four strains (serotypes 1, 2, 3, 4) of the virus.

Individuals between the ages of 12 and 45 who have previously contracted dengue are recommended to receive the vaccine.

Those without prior infection should not do so as they may face a higher risk of severe dengue upon subsequent exposure to the virus.

The vaccine is administered via injection beneath the skin in three doses that are spaced six months apart.

The initial dose is recommended at least six months after a confirmed episode of dengue infection. The dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, is available in private clinics and polyclinics in Singapore for those who fit the criteria to receive it.

