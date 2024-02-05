Bali Will Impose S$12.80 Tourism Tax From 14 Feb, Visitors Should Pay Online Before Arrival

Bali To Impose Tourism Tax On Visitors From 14 Feb

Indonesian authorities will impose a mandatory tourism tax of 150,000 rupiah (S$12.80) on visitors to Bali starting 14 Feb.

The fee applies to children and adults visiting mainland Bali as well as its surrounding islands.

The tax is on a per-entry basis and will apply to tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia by land or domestic flights as well.

Tourists can pay the levy online and should make their payment before arriving in Bali.

S$12.80 tourism tax will help preserve Bali’s cultural heritage

According to Welcome Back To Bali, the 150,000 rupiah (S$12.80) levy will kick in for visitors to the Indonesian island from 14 Feb onwards.

The tourism tax will contribute to the preservation of the island’s cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism.

Certain visa categories are exempt from this fee, the website stated.

They include:

Diplomatic and official visa holders

Conveyance crew

Limited Stay Permit (KITAS) and Permanent Stay Permit (KITAP) holders

Family unification visas

Golden and student visa holders

Specific non-tourist visa holders

To qualify for exemption, these visa holders must submit their applications one month before arriving in Bali.

Visitors can pay levy online via official website or mobile application

Tourists who plan to visit Bali from 14 Feb can pay the tourist tax online via the Love Bali website or mobile application.

Upon payment, they will receive a tourism levy voucher. They should store it on their smartphones for scanning at checkpoints in Bali Airport and sea ports.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Bali tourism chief Tjok Bagus Pemayun first announced the tourism tax back in September 2023.

This came after growing tensions between locals and tourists, with multiple incidents of visitors disrespecting the island and polluting the environment, among other bad conduct.

Also read: Man From S’pore Accused Of Killing Bali Resort Kitten Found With Cable Tie Around Neck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.