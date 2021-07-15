Ang Mo Kio Dessert Shop Owners Consider Closure Due To Poor Business

The pandemic has proven to a difficult time for many hawkers and business owners.

Traditional Desserts, a shop located in Ang Mo Kio, is no exception.

In light of their poor business, the owners of the dessert stall are apparently contemplating closing for good.

Recently featured on the @wheretodapao Instagram page, residents within the vicinity are encouraged to support the small shop during these trying times.

Ang Mo Kio dessert shop specializes in traditional treats

As its name suggests, Traditional Desserts (传统甜品) specialises in classic treats like chendol and longan with almond jelly.

Passing by the shop on a sweltering day, a customer named Rhyn decided to have a look at the menu of cooling desserts.

To quell the heat, he asked the uncle for a cold dish and was recommended their longan with almond jelly.

Dessert shop owners consider closure

As the uncle prepared the dish, he asked if the customer wanted to get something for his family too.

Rhyn believes purchasing more for the fam was a nice gesture and will also help the hawker during these uncertain times.

Later, he asked the uncle manning the stall how the business was doing.

The uncle apparently stopped, looked him in the eye, and smiled with a sad expression before replying,

We thinking of closing down.

The uncle shared that he runs the business with his wife and are unsure about what they’d do if forced to close.

Residents urged to support hawker

Rhyn shared that the dishes served are of good quality and are also “value for money” — desserts are priced at about $2.

Their chendol seems to be particularly popular, topped with ample amounts of pandan-flavoured palm flour noodles and red beans.

They also offer ice kachang, cheng tng, red bean soup, and pulut hitam that will satisfy anyone’s craving on a hot day.

Despite our transition to Phase 3 Heightened Alert, shops like Traditional Desserts are still suffering from a lack of patrons. Thus, the netizen hopes nearby residents will patronize the stall and support it through these uncertain times.

Here are more deets about the stall:

传统甜品 (Traditional Desserts)

Address: 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 #01-1210 Singapore 560232

Opening hours: 9am-8pm (Tues-Sun), closed on Mon

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

Hope the stall will survive the pandemic

Though many innovative dessert stalls have popped up over recent times, traditional desserts will forever remain timeless.

We hope more customers will visit the stall, allowing it to survive beyond the pandemic.

Have you patronised the stall before? Share your experience in the comments below.

