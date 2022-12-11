Man Gets Dirty Cutter With Domino’s Pizza Order, Eatery Apologises For Blunder

Malaysian Man Finds Dirty Cutter With Domino’s Pizza Order

Rainy days often compel us to stay home and order in, so we can enjoy a cosy time at home instead of fumbling with our umbrellas.

Unfortunately, a man in Malaysia received an unintended gift when he chose to do so.

When his food delivery from Domino’s Pizza arrived, he was surprised to find a dirty pizza cutter in his order.

The eatery has since apologised for the incident, offering to personally rectify the issue with the customer.

Man finds dirty cutter in Domino’s Pizza order

The man posted details of the incident to Twitter, which occurred on 10 Dec.

While the order had arrived promptly despite the bad weather, a surprise gift came in the form of a cutter.

Even more alarmingly, it was unclean, with a strand of hair sticking to its handle.

The post has since become viral, with many expressing amusement at the sight. After all, it’s not every day that customers receive a cutter with their pizza order.

Some noted that the OP should appreciate his gift since it was free.

One user even suggested that it could be part of a promotion, saying, “Promo code: SELFPOTONG”.

Others called out the eatery for its poor hygiene, especially as the handle was visibly filthy.

In response, multiple users came to the restaurant’s defence, stating that the employees may have been overworked.

Eatery apologises for error

Fortunately for the OP, the eatery soon acknowledged their mistake.

The Twitter account for Domino’s Pizza in Malaysia responded to the tweet, apologising for sending the cutter along with the pizza.

While the tweet has since been deleted shortly after MS News read it, they expressed that it was never their intention to deliver such an experience.

They also asked the OP to reach out to them so that they could handle the matter personally.

