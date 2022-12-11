PUB Issues Flash Flood Warnings For Over 10 Locations, KPE Exit Near Buangkok Hit By Deluge

PUB Issues Warning Of Flash Floods Across Several Locations In Singapore On 11 Dec

On Sunday (11 Dec) morning, Singaporeans awoke to unusually wet, dreary weather with thunderstorms.

As a result, the water level reached 90% in canals and drains at numerous locations, including the KPE near Buangkok, Bedok and Tampines.

This has prompted the National Water Agency (PUB) to issue warnings of flash floods in the aforementioned affected areas.

Heavy rain with cloudy weather

From about 8.40am today, heavy rain fell in numerous locations. The rain lasted most of the early morning, easing towards the afternoon.

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) said temperatures had also fallen significantly. It dropped to as low as 22°C in several locations.

The downpour would lessen significantly as the day progressed. However, weather is likely to remain cloudy, MSS noted in its 24-hour forecast.

PUB issues risk of flash floods across Singapore, including Tampines

As is common with torrential downpours, PUB has issued several warnings of flash floods across Singapore.

The first was at Neo Teck Pee Lane at 8.16am, where water levels in drains reached 90%.

Pasir Panjang Road experienced the same situation shortly after, as did the drains at Sungai Pandan Kechil near the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) at 8.38am and 8.40am, respectively.

For the next few hours, PUB continued to caution the public of probable flash floods in multiple areas.

While the water level has since fallen to below 90%, a moderate risk of flash floods remains. Some of these locations included:

Tanjong Pagar Road

Aljunied Road

Lorong 2 Toa Payoh

AYE (towards Tuas) at South Buona Vista Road Exit

Upper Paya Lebar Road

New Upper Changi Rd

PUB also issued warnings in the following areas after 9.45am. The water level has eased to below 90% for most of these locations:

TPE Slip Road

MacPherson Road

Tampines Road

Bedok Road

Bedok Canal

Buangkok East Drive Exit on KPE

In addition, a flash flood occurred at 10.11am at the Buangkok East Drive Exit at KPE. PUB officers were deployed to render assistance, and the flood subsided soon after at 10.27am.

PUB has advised the public to avoid the above locations in case of floods.

