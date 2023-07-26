Singtel, StarHub & M1 To Discontinue 3G Services, Users Will Get Help Switching To 4G

Singapore’s Mobile Network Operators To Discontinue 3G Services

Singapore’s largest Mobile Network Operators (MNO) — Singtel, Starhub, and M1 — will discontinue their 3G services by 31 July 2024.

The decision was made as 3G has been “largely replaced” by its successors, 4G and 5G.

In the one-year period leading up to the deadline, the three MNOs will extend support to their 3G subscribers.

This is to ensure that they transit smoothly to 4G or 5G networks.

On Wednesday (26 July), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) issued a press release outlining Singtel, StarHub, and M1’s plans to retire their 3G services.

This is in light of digital advancements where 3G has been “largely replaced” by 4G and 5G.

The three companies have reportedly set out 31 July 2024 as the deadline for when the transition will happen.

While some users will inevitably be affected by the move, IMDA says the retirement of 3G will allow for more “spectrum” to be released for 5G investment.

In turn, this will help enhance user experience and provide better support for companies undergoing digital transformation.

As of Apr 2023, 3G subscribers account for about 1% of all mobile subscribers in Singapore and this continues to be on the decline.

Meanwhile, 4G and 5G subscribers account for 99% of mobile subscribers.

15% of this group are subscribed to 5G and the number is only expected to grow.

Singapore joins Australia and UK in their commitment to retire 3G by 2024. Meanwhile, Malaysia and the US have already retired their 3G services.

MNOs to assist 3G subscribers with transition

IMDA also stated that the MNOs involved must ensure a smooth transition for its existing 3G subscribers.

For individual users, they’ll be given the option to convert from their current 3G plans to 4G plans that are “no worse-off”.

Additionally, the MNOs will offer a variety of mobile phone options at different price points.

As for corporate users, they will be given support to “seamlessly migrate” to 4G or other alternative services.

IMDA urges 3G users to reach out to their respective MNOs should they require assistance or more information.

