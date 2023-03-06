Over 1,000 Dog Carcasses Found In South Korea House, Man Under Police Investigation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dog Carcasses Found In South Korea House, Man Says He Collected Abandoned Dogs & Starved Them

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic. Discretion is advised.

When looking for their dog last weekend, a resident of a town in South Korea inadvertently stumbled upon a horrific scene.

The carcasses of more than 1,000 dogs were found in an innocuous-looking house.

An elderly man is under investigation in connection with this case.

Man allegedly starved dogs to death over 3 years

On Saturday (4 Feb), animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) posted a distressing YouTube video.

They visited a house in Yangpyeong country of Gyeonggi province, South Korea, where a man allegedly starved to death hundreds of dogs over three years, they said.

Upon a cursory inspection of the premises, they estimated that about 300 to 400 dogs had met their demise there.

Layers of dog carcasses piled up in South Korea house

CARE described the gruesome scene in the video as they observed that rotting dog carcasses had already formed a layer on the ground.

Live dogs were then kept in cages in the same area on top of the rotted carcasses.

When these dogs passed away, they then formed another layer of detritus on the ground.

Dogs were forced to eat other dogs who passed away to survive, CARE said.

They also found carcasses and skull bones piled up in various places, including barrels in the yard.

A second video posted by CARE on YouTube, during another visit to the house, showed various empty dog kennels and carriers lined up by the police amid the derelict surroundings.

Four dogs found alive, now in hospital

Amazingly, four dogs were found alive in the house among the rotting carcasses.

All of them were suffering from malnutrition or skin disease. Two were in critical condition.

They have been transferred to veterinary hospitals for treatment.

Resident stumbled upon house

The shocking discovery was made by a resident of the area, reported The Korea Herald.

They had been looking for their missing dog on Saturday (4 Feb) and found that the house was full of dead dogs.

They then called the police, who found more than 1,000 dog carcasses.

Man in 60s under investigation

The police are now investigating a man in his 60s, suspecting him of violating animal protection law.

He has already admitted to collecting abandoned dogs and starving them to death.

However, CARE alleged that the man had actually received the dogs from dog breeders.

These canines were of no use as they were too old or small to breed, or their commercial value had gone down.

Thus, the breeders allegedly paid him 10,000 won (S$10.30) per dog to “take care” of them.

He proceeded to allegedly lock the animals up and starve them to death since 2020.

The county authorities plan to clear the carcasses by this week.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) on YouTube and YouTube.