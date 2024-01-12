Dog In M’sia Appears To Take Medication Instructions From Nurse, Seemingly Nods To Show Agreement

Dog In Malaysia Seemingly Listens To Nurse Explain Medication Instructions

Time and time again, dogs have amazed us with how intelligent and perceptive they can be.

While they may not be able to speak, they are certainly more than capable of understanding and communicating with us.

A stellar example of this recently came from a dog in Malaysia, who was seen listening intently to a nurse as she gave it instructions for its medication.

Throughout her explanation, he seemingly showed small signs that he understood, like nodding his head and sniffing the medication.

Dog pokes head over counter to listen to nurse

The attentive doggo became an overnight star thanks to a TikTok video by the vet clinic it visited.

The dog and its owner had likely just completed a vet appointment as the nurse was instructing them on how to take the medication.

As she held up a box of medication, the dog could be seen poking its head over the counter to sniff it in curiosity.

The entire time, it barely took its gaze off the nurse and everything she was holding, making it appear ultra attentive.

It would make timely small nods as well, almost as if to acknowledge that it understood everything she was saying.

Meanwhile, its owner stood by its side listening along to the instructions while gazing at his furry companion in amusement.

“This is what happens when we get a nosy patient. If by any chance you give it money, it can come and pay by itself. Then it’ll truly be independent,” quipped the vet clinic in the caption.

Vet clinic staff often ‘talk’ to patients to put them at ease

In an interview with WeirdKaya, the vet clinic revealed that the dog and its owner are regulars.

It added that interactions like this are common at the clinic as it aims to maintain a “lively and soothing” atmosphere for its patients.

Furthermore, staff often ‘talk’ to the patients to put them at ease since going to the vet can be a nerve-wracking experience.

On top of that, the clinic shared that while most of its staff are Muslim, it accepts dogs.

To the clinic, its utmost priority is the health of its patients, regardless of species.

Viewers joke that dog doesn’t trust owner to remember medication instructions

With over 721,000 views garnered in just two days, there’s no doubt that the dog has won over the Internet.

At the same time, viewers came to various hilarious conclusions as to why the pooch was listening so attentively.

Many of them joked that it had to listen as it did not trust its owner to remember the medication instructions.

“Does it have trust issues with its owner or something? The dog be like, ‘I’d better listen too, this old man tends to forget,'” said one viewer.

Another said that when its owner doesn’t understand the instructions, the dog is the one who’ll have to explain when they’re back home.

In the same vein, this user joked that the canine does not trust its owner’s memory, which means it was ‘forced’ to listen along.

Plenty of other viewers also drew their own witty conclusions as to what might be going through the dog’s mind.

“Where’s my MC, miss? I’m just here at the clinic for my MC,” one viewer imagined.

Finally, another TikTok user offered up a theory with a twist — the dog was buying medication for its owner instead.

Whether the dog actually understood what the nurse was saying or not, we can all agree that it was a Very Good Boy — or Girl — making a very good effort.

May doggo take its medication on time and have a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from @evanimalmedicalcentre on TikTok.