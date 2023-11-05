Shih Tzu Collects Parcels For Owner In M’sia, Adorable Pet Goes Viral On TikTok

Malaysian Shih Tzu Goes Viral For Collecting Parcels From Delivery Men For Owner

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and this is never more evident than when adorable videos of them emerge online.

Such was the case recently when the owner of a Shih Tzu in Malaysia posted footage of the canine collecting parcels from delivery men.

@brandyyap322 terima kasih kepada abang abang dan kakak kakak yg sukakan pin pin…😍 ♬ My Little Friends – Yona Yulisia

The adorable sight of her proudly carrying the package has since gone viral on TikTok.

Shih Tzu collects parcels from delivery riders for owner

TikTok user Brandy Yap, also known as @brandyyap322 has been sharing footage of her pet Shih Tzu, Pin Pin, collecting parcels from delivery men.

One of the videos, posted on 17 Oct, shows the tiny canine gleefully bounding towards the gate of her owner’s residence.

Placing her front paws on it and wagging her tail excitedly, Pin Pin waits for the delivery man to hand her the parcel.

She then attempts to grab it with her mouth. Unfortunately, she can’t get a grip on the parcel and it falls to the ground.

Not to be deterred, Pin Pin again tries to grip the package when the man picks it up and hands it to her.

With a little bit of assistance from him, Pin Pin is eventually successful in picking up the parcel.

She heads back into the residence, depositing it at the doorway and looking back at her owner as if to inform her that the delivery has arrived.

Adorable Shih Tzu wins netizens over

The video has since gone viral with many users praising the tiny canine for her intelligence.

A few users commented on how happy she seemed to receive the parcel, noticing the sight of her wagging her tail.

Others also pointed out her proud walk back into the house, seemingly thrilled at having carried out her duty.

There were those who even urged her owner to buy her the shirt of a delivery rider.

Other videos on Yap’s account show a delivery man’s perspective of handing a parcel to Pin Pin.

In yet another one, she thanks a Shopee employee for playing along by giving the delivery to the canine.

Owner rescued Pin Pin from abusive situation

Speaking to World of Buzz, Ms Yap shared that Pin Pin wasn’t trained to collect the deliveries. Instead, the shih tzu had apparently wanted to do it on her own.

“She would always see me take the parcel. One day, she wanted to take it herself, so I let her do it. She immediately took it and placed it on our sofa,” Ms Yap said.

Pin Pin would then go on to continue accepting parcels from the delivery riders.

Ms Yap added that she had rescued Pin Pin from an abusive situation before taking her in as her own.

As a result, many had told her that the dog was her “good karma”.

“She is a very smart dog. She loves me very much,” she said. “Whenever she sees me down or upset, she will always come and show me love.”

