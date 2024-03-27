2 senior dogs chained at S’pore factory urgently need roofs over their heads

2 senior HDB-approved dogs need new homes urgently

Two senior dogs that were previously chained at a factory in Singapore are in urgent need of roofs over their heads.

Thus far, appeals for potential adopters have not met any success.

One of the dogs is currently at a clinic, and will be sent back to the factory if there are no adopters.

Non-profit organisation issues 2nd appeal for adopters to rehome dogs

Last Wednesday (20 March), animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) posted an appeal on Facebook for adopters to rehome the canines.

The two dogs are named Gracie and Buddy.

In particular, the group pointed out that the dogs are aged. CDAS wrote: “They may not be cute little pups, nor do they possess the youthful energy that many families seek in a dog.”

If both dogs were to return to the factory where they resided, they’d go back to their previously chained states.

Concerned about their plight, the group thus hopes for someone to offer them a new home, even if it may be temporary.

Dogs suffer from a false sense of security

CDAS added that by being tethered, the dogs may be led into thinking that they have a sense of security.

But the truth is that they are shackled “under appalling conditions”. The canines met such fates because they were kept as guard dogs, explained CDAS.

Although their owners may not have wanted to subject them to such conditions, safety concerns forced them to keep the dogs on chains.

The recent appeal for adoption, however, received zero enquiries. This prompted the group to post a second appeal yesterday (26 March).

Vet checks confirm that dogs are suitable for adoption

In the latest update, Buddy is reported to have been sterilised and is currently at the vet clinic.

If no one adopts him, the group will have no choice but to send him back to the factory.

On the other hand, Gracie has received a clean bill of health and has returned to the factory.

According to CDAS, the vet has ensured that both dogs are suitable for adoption. Buddy and Gracie are both HDB-approved, noted CDAS in its earlier post, and don’t need to go to the same family.

Hoping to help the canines, the group implored members of the public to respond to the appeal. It said,

Please, we plead with you to open your heart and consider offering these two dogs a shot at freedom, even if it’s just for a few fleeting years.

If you or anyone you know are keen to take in the dogs, do reach out to CDAS on its Facebook page.

Featured image adapted from Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Facebook.