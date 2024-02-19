Dog formerly chained at factory needs new home by end-Feb or stay in shelter

Dog formerly chained at a factory was allegedly abandoned by caregiver

A dog who used to be chained up at a factory needs a new home by the end of this month.

The pooch was found apparently malnourished and allegedly abandoned by her regular caregiver.

If no one can take her, she might end up in a shelter.

Dog found at factory allegedly abandoned by caregiver

The plight of Lara, a six-year-old female, was highlighted by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) in a Facebook post on Monday (19 Feb).

The animal welfare group said she was found hiding behind a large industrial compressor in a factory.

Staff there claimed that she had been abandoned by her regular caregiver, who resigned from the company.

Dog apparently formerly chained at factory

When Lara was rescued, she appeared to be malnourished, CDAS said.

There was also a makeshift chain harness around her body.

This led the group to conclude that she had been kept on a chain.

Little else is known about her, CDAS added.

Formerly chained factory dog is ‘sweet & gentle’

What CDAS does know, though, is that Lara is sweet and gentle.

However, she lacks socialisation and exposure, having been chained in a factory.

She also does not get along well with other dogs.

New caregiver shouldn’t have other dogs or young children

Thus, whoever fosters or adopts Lara must have patience and empathy, CDAS said.

Though she’s HDB-approved, she may not be used to a home environment and needs help to adapt to the transition.

The new caregiver should also not have other dogs or young children.

She might end up in a shelter

The search for a fosterer or adopter for Lara is urgent, as she has nowhere to go by the end of February, CDAS said.

If nobody is found, she might end up in a shelter, which is “not ideal”, the group added.

Potential caregivers may contact CDAS via their Facebook page or email.

Those who can’t take care of her but want to help can also share their Facebook post.

Also read: Dog Formerly Chained Outdoors & Neglected Needs New Home As Fosterers Are Leaving S’pore Soon

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Facebook.