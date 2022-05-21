Dog Formerly Chained Outdoors & Neglected Needs New Home As Fosterers Are Leaving S’pore Soon

13-Year-Old Dog Formerly Chained Outdoors & Neglected Looking For Caring & Understanding Family

Life seems unfair for dogs that weren’t born in loving homes. Fortunately for some of them, they get a chance at a new lease on life thanks to the efforts of kind volunteers.

Formerly tethered outdoors and neglected, Harvey is a 13-year-old dog who knew such a fate too well. He currently lives with caring a caring foster family, but will soon need a new home because they’ll be leaving Singapore.

Since his rehabilitation, the Japanese Spitz has turned into a playful doggo. However, he needs an owner that could help him continue his rehabilitation efforts.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re eager to welcome this furball.

Dog was chained & neglected when volunteers found him

In a Facebook post on 20 May, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared about Harvey’s tragic past. The 13-year-old dog once spent his life tied away and lying on a concrete floor for four years.

CDAS managed to rescue him but he was in poor health. Rescuers reportedly found him covered in urine and faeces and discovered that both his hips were dislocated.

He struggled to stand up and was terrified of human touch.

Dog overcomes trauma & recovers

Thanks to the efforts of volunteers and fosterers, Harvey was able to overcome his trauma.

In recent months, he has received access to rehabilitation sessions, as well as nutritious and delicious meals. His favourite item is a towel snuffle mat where fosterers place his treats.

The adorable furball even loves to wander around the house to watch over and spend time with his fosterers.

In spite of his age and the hardships he endured, you probably won’t be able to tell that he’s 13 years old at first glance.

Seeks new fosterers

Harvey has improved by leaps and bounds in terms of his health and recovery. Unfortunately, his foster parents will be leaving Singapore soon.

CDAS hopes they’ll be able to find a patient and caring family that is willing to take him in. Despite his rehabilitation, he still needs help in overcoming his trauma.

Harvey is not potty-trained. He has different moods, subtle cues and his boundaries must be respected. Because he was chained for four years, it seems he has food aggression issues and is still learning the meaning of safety.

Since he has complex needs, his fosterer and adopter should preferably have no children or other pets. It would also be best if he was able to continue his rehabilitation, massage sessions, and regular walks outdoors.

Other than his needs for rehabilitation, Harvey is relatively low maintenance. The simple furkid only seeks love, food, and his snuffle mat.

As he is an older dog, CDAS and his current caregivers are seeking a loving fosterer that could care for him well into his golden years.

Hope Harvey finds a forever home

Interested adopters can reach out to CDAS directly via their Facebook page or email for a chance to foster or adopt Harvey.

For his golden years, we hope this doggo can find a forever home that will be able to provide him the comfort and stability he deserves.

