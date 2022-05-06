8 Dogs & Puppies Need Forever Homes, Visit Them At Upper Thomson Adoption Drive

Exclusively Mongrels Limited Has 8 Dogs & Puppies At Upper Thomson Adoption Drive On 7 May

It’s heartbreaking to know of adorable furkids out there that do not have a forever home. If you want to make their world a better place and can afford to do so, consider introducing them into your own family.

This Saturday (7 May), animal welfare group Exclusively Mongrels Limited will be having an adoption drive at Leban Park in Upper Thomson.

The adoption drive will feature a total of eight pups looking for forever homes. Here’s a general background of the furkids you’ll find:

Four puppies, all two months old, not HDB-approved

Two juveniles, both seven months old, HDB-approved under Project Adore

One adult, seven years old, HDB-approved under Project Adore

One adult, seven years old, not HDB-approved

While not every furkid is blessed to be born into a loving forever home, you can always step up to make a difference in their lives.

HDB-approved dogs at Upper Thomson adoption drive

Public housing owners can look forward to meeting three dogs that are HDB-approved under Project Adore, a scheme that allows HDB owners to adopt local mixed breed dogs up to a certain height.

There’s MooMoo, a seven-year-old female with a seemingly friendly demeanour that will make you want to play catch with her.

This good girl, Tian Tian, is only seven months old. We hope she can find a dedicated owner who will introduce her to all the amazing places in our city.

Like Tian Tian, good boy Ah Fu is also seven months old. His shy smile will make you want to look after him for years to come.

Smol puppies looking for a home too

Some of the dogs in the upcoming adoption drive are not HDB-approved. If you have the means, do consider welcoming these furkids into your humble abode.

As his name suggests, Baby is a young pup who is only two months old. His big, puppy dog eyes will make you want to spoil him to his heart’s content.

Hae Bee is a two-month-old female pup.

She has tested positive for Babesia Gibsoni, a tick-borne parasite that causes infections. Interested adopters should consider whether they can accommodate all her needs, considering her health condition.

Thanks to her dark fur and smol body, Peach can easily hide in little-known nooks and crannies.

Spectre will remind you of the 2015 James Bond film, as the handsome two-month-old male fluffball has the same name as the movie.

On the older side is Bono, a seven-year-old male. Despite his serious expression, we’re sure he’ll make for a comforting companion, especially for mellower folks who just want a fur buddy to love.

Visit the doggos at Upper Thomson adoption drive

All the doggos are eager to meet responsible families who will be dedicated to taking care of them.

If any of these precious pups have caught your eye, stop by the Exclusively Mongrels Limited adoption drive if you’re paw-sitive that you can make their lives better.

Exclusively Mongrels Limited Adoption Drive

Venue: Leban Park

Address: Upper Thomson Road, Singapore

Date: 7 May 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 11am-3pm

Here’s to hoping they all find a forever home that will give them the love they deserve.

Featured image adapted from Exclusively Mongrels Limited on Facebook.