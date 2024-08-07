Former dolphin trainer wins Manhunt Singapore beauty pageant, also snags ‘Mr Fitness’ title

Former dolphin trainer wins Manhunt Singapore beauty pageant

In a lavish ceremony held at Orchid Country Club Grand Ballroom, Macric Koh, a former dolphin trainer at Resorts World Sentosa, emerged as the champion of Manhunt Singapore.

Following the win, the 31-year-old said he had achieved his childhood dream of being a model.

Koh also won the “Mr Fitness” title awarded by the competition.

Struggles with ADHD

According to Shin Min Daily News, Koh struggled with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, which hindered his ability to concentrate well.

Koh added that he was fortunate to have a very patient family who encouraged him to participate in various sports to improve his attention.

“Later on, I fell in love with e-sports games, which helped me concentrate better and gradually improved the problem,” he to the Chinese Daily in an interview.

“My greatest motivation in life is to show that people with special needs can also lead a colourful life.”

Worked as a dolphin trainer for a few years

Upon graduation, Koh shared that he was unsure of which career path he should embark on.

Fuelled by his love of marine life, he eventually became a dolphin trainer at Resorts World Sentosa in 2018.

During the pandemic, Koh shared that he developed a deep relationship with the dolphins. He even said that he could still recognise the dolphins he worked with merely through videos.

According to his Facebook page, Koh has since worked as a bartender and an Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) instructor.

Dreamt of being a model

Koh cites his mother as his biggest influence to join the beauty pageant.

He explained that his mother had always looked after his appearance as a child and took care to instil the same values in him.

“She said that I could be a model. Maybe this has influenced me. When the organiser of the competition found me, I immediately agreed to participate.”

As the winner of the competition, Koh becomes the fourth official contestant to join the 23rd Manhunt International, set in Bangkok next year.

Also read: Manhunt S’pore 2024 unveils finalists, contestants include lawyer, gym owner & music DJ

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @macccric on Instagram.