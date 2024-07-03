Manhunt S’pore 2024 unveils finalists, contestants include lawyer, gym owner & music DJ

Manhunt Singapore 2024 finalists hail from diverse backgrounds and occupations

Manhunt Singapore has unveiled the finalists for this year’s iteration of the modelling competition.

The finalists were recently featured in a video posted on Manhunt Singapore’s Facebook page, giving viewers a glimpse into their various backgrounds and occupations.

The finalists also shared their reasons for joining Manhunt Singapore 2024.

Manhunt Singapore 2024 announce finalists

On Monday (1 July), Manhunt Singapore posted a video on Facebook unveiling this year’s 10 finalists ahead of their voting for ‘Popularity King’.

“Find out what drives and inspires these amazing men to compete,” the caption read.

The clip began with candid shots of the finalists introducing themselves and sharing their names, ages and jobs.

The contestants are:

Elton Loo, a 30-year-old financial planner

Ram Nathan, a 32-year-old lawyer

Katteeri Mohammed Raees, a 26-year-old food and beverage (F&B) manager

Clifford Lee, a 24-year-old banking and finance student

Macric Yan, a 31-year-old IT executive Parkroyal on Beach Road

Kabilan Naidu, a 27-year-old gym owner

Thineswaran Thinesh, a 25-year-old bank officer

Koh Zhi Yang, a 19-year-old music DJ

Vincent Yap, a 25-year-old entrepreneur in the green development sector

Ewan Oh, a 19-year-old student

Finalists hailed from diverse backgrounds and occupations

From music DJs to lawyers, the 10 finalists evidently came from diverse backgrounds and occupations.

Apart from their personal information, the contestants also shared their motivation behind signing up for this year’s Manhunt Singapore competition.

In the video, Macric shared that he had dreams of being a model since he was 14 years old.

As someone with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), he hopes to “show that people with special needs can also lead a colourful life”.

On the other hand, Zhi Yang hopes to use the opportunity to showcase his talents and meet like-minded individuals.

Voting for Manhunt Singapore’s ‘Popularity King’ is open and will close on 18 July 2024.

To vote, users have to follow the four steps below:

‘Like’ Manhunt Singapore’s Facebook page

‘Follow’ Manhunt Singapore’s Instagram account

‘Like’ the image corresponding with the finalist they’d like to vote for

‘Share’ the finalist’s image

Organisers have shared that the results of the popularity contest is separate from that of the finals.

Its official Instagram page states that Manhunt Singapore will “focus on men who positively challenge societal norms, raise awareness for health, support gender equality and inclusion in Singapore”.

MS News has reached out to the organisers for more information.

