Japanese Manga Artist Fujiko A Fujio Passes Away Aged 88

For many of us, Doraemon has been a huge part of our childhood. As kids we would watch the cartoon during our weekends, begging our parents for a copy of the highly popular manga series.

Unfortunately, this key part of our childhood has come to an end. The co-creator of Doraemon, Japanese manga artist Fujiko A Fujio, has sadly left us at the age of 88.

Fujiko A Fujio, whose real name is Motoo Abiko, had an illustrious career as a manga artist spanning 70 years. Alongside co-creating Doraemon, he is responsible for many beloved manga series such as Obake no Q-taro and Ninja-Hattori Kun.

Abiko’s passing has been met with dismay by his fans, many of whom remember his work and legacy with fondness.

Soranews24 reports that Abiko had collapsed within the premises of his house in Tokyo on Thursday (7 Apr).

Upon arrival, Japanese authorities found Abiko unresponsive and later pronounced him dead on the scene.

While no significant injuries were found on his body, police are currently investigating the cause of death.

According to The Straits Times, Abiko co-created Doraemon with longtime childhood friend and fellow manga writer Hiroshi Fujimoto.

Together, they penned various popular manga series together in addition to Doraemon, one of them being Q-Taro.

The partnership dissolved in 1987 with Abiko going by Fujiko A Fujio and Fujimoto adopting the pen name Fujiko F Fujio. Fujimoto later passed away in 1996.

The series stopped publishing after the latter’s death, without a proper ending.

Despite this, fans will remember the duo leaving behind a legacy as great icons in the field of Japanese manga.

Fans mourn Doraemon co-creator

Abiko is widely celebrated as one of the best manga artists in the world, with popular works like the psychological thriller The Laughing Salesman and The Monster Kid. The co-creator of Doraemon is also highly esteemed for bringing the lovable character to life.

As such, fans have been mourning Abiko’s passing, with many expressing their gratitude to the icon for his work in the genre.

One fan wrote on Twitter that Doraemon was a huge part of his childhood, and thanked the late co-creator for sharing this lovable character with the world.

“Thank you for making my childhood bearable with the hope of having Doraemon coming to my rescue,” another user has shared.

Abiko was a significant part of most of our childhood memories.

In addition to Doraemon, works like Ninja-Hattori Kun and Manga Michi will be memorialised in the history of Japanese manga. His passing will be sorely felt amongst the community.

Condolences to Abiko’s family

Tragedy is always a difficult concept to stomach, even more so when it involves such a beloved figure dear to our hearts.

Abiko has firmly entrenched himself as an icon of Japanese manga, creating memorable works for children and adults alike. Fans will remember Abiko for years to come, both for Doraemon and his other popular works.

We wish his family and loved ones our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.

