Momo Studio Has Pikachu Figurine That Cosplays As Doraemon

Pikachu and Doraemon are beloved characters that gave us fond memories as kids or even as adults. Fans who love both fandoms may love this figurine that gets you the best of both worlds.

Momo Studio has a Pikachu figurine that cosplays as Doraemon. The iconic costume has Doraemon’s face, a 4D pocket, and his signature blue and white colours.

Let’s take a closer look at this must-have merchandise for fans of both characters.

Pikachu figurine cosplays as Doraemon

Avid fans of the Doraemon and Pokémon series may cosplay as their favourite characters, or attend events just to see creative costumes for themselves.

We’ve witnessed many cosplays in our lifetime, but we never thought we’d find Pikachu cosplaying too.

With Doraemon’s favourite dorayaki snack on hand, it seems Pikachu has perfected the look and zapped it with an extra dose of cuteness.

As he happily enjoys his snack, we think you’ll be smiling in glee while gazing at his adorable form.

We love that he has Dorameon’s 4D pocket for storing gadgets and maybe even Pokéballs.

If Pikachu ever gets tired of travelling with Ash Ketchum, perhaps he’ll have a bright future as a pro cosplayer. His expressions and charming outfits will definitely make us squeal in delight.

Available for pre-order online

The figurine is available for pre-order in 2 sizes—a miniature size and a large 1×1 size.

A miniature version costs S$98 at Avol Singapore. At 15cm in height and 12cm in width, it easily fits in the palm of your hand.

The large 1×1 version is priced at S$479.11 ($360.99) on Favor GK, and measures around 58cm in height and 45cm in width.

Shipping will commence in Q3 or Q4 2021.

Pikachu as a cosplayer

Despite the price tag, this Pikachu figurine might be a worthwhile purchase for those who love both fandoms.

Hopefully, this won’t be the last time we’ll see Pikachu venturing into the world of cosplay.

We expect numerous fans will pre-order this collectable so act fast if you want to add it to your collection.

Featured image adapted from Avol SG.