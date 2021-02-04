Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot Lets You Dine With Rare Doraemon Collectibles

For many of us, the mere sight of Doraemon would remind us of our childhood days watching cartoons with our siblings and friends.

Though those days have long passed for most of us, this hotpot restaurant at Clarke Quay will hopefully allow you to reminisce about those carefree days while dining with our ‘adult’ friends.

To commemorate Doraemon’s 50th anniversary, Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot now has adorable displays featuring our favourite cat in blue.

Here’s a quick tour of the place, and the nostalgic decors you can look forward to seeing.

Dine with Doraemon in hotpot restaurant

Upon entering Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot, you’ll find the usual refined and sophisticated atmosphere of a Chinese restaurant.

Venture deeper, and you’ll spot treasures like this Takashi Murakami x Doraemon framed print.

Doraemon fans will know that the blue cat robot was originally yellow — at least before his ears were bitten by a robot mouse — and you’ll even find a figurine of both versions here.

We’re used to seeing Doraemon having adventures with Nobita, but whenever he’s alone, it seems his hobby is sculpting.

Most of us grew up watching Doraemon on TV, but older fans may recall binging the Doraemon manga published in the 1970s.

Since it’s the winter season, you’ll probably find Doraemon having a blast in a snow-filled Zen-style rock garden.

Doraemon and pals collectibles

We all adore Doraemon, but if you’d like to see the other main characters you can gaze at these figurines of Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo.

Just like the fictional character, this Nobita figurine is dozing off after enjoying a filling hotpot meal with Doraemon.

There’s even a replica of Nobita’s home here. It seems you’ll find Doraemon managing the entire household while Nobita takes a break after a long day at school.

How to get there

Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot is a 7-minute walk from Clarke Quay MRT.

Address: 6 Lor Telok, Singapore 049019

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri, 11:30am–10:30pm; Sat-Sun, 12-10:30pm

Contact number: +65 6536 8058

Website: Tong Xin Ru Yi 同心如意传统火锅

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay MRT

Dine with Doraemon and fam

Every hotpot session offers an ideal opportunity to connect and catch up with our loved ones.

If your cousins, siblings, or BFFs share your love for Doraemon, then reminisce your childhood memories by wandering in this precious gallery. Maybe you’ll even catch a glimpse of the rare collectibles you want to add to your own collection someday.

