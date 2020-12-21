This Doraemon Air Fryer Can Cook Healthier Fried Chicken For The Kids

Children can be picky especially when it comes to eating healthy food. However, parents who have kids that love watching Doraemon cartoons may finally have the recipe for getting the little ones to eat some greens — albeit air fried.

A Doraemon air fryer found on Taobao has the dual purpose of entertaining the kids and frying food with lesser oil.

This appliance by SUPOR retails on Taobao for S$224 (1099 yuan).

Doraemon air fryer cooks healthier food

The Doraemon air fryer which can cook fried foods like French fries and chicken nuggets without extra oil can be found on Taobao.

A review said the air fryer can even be used to bake egg tarts, and apparently, it’s also very easy to clean.

Another reviewer’s kid seems to have become interested in cooking because of it.

Perhaps the friendly and familiar design might entice kids to see cooking as something fun.

Retailing at about S$224, parents should be willing to see it as an investment to get their kids to eat better. After all, it is one of the pricier kitchen appliances.

Doraemon multicooker also on Taobao

For those who prefer something more versatile, you can also find a Doraemon multicooker for S$203.70 (999 yuan).

One of its applications can be for frying eggs to make tamago for a bento set.

The multicooker can even handle a hotpot if you feel like having a warm meal on a rainy day.

The multi-use cooker looks perfect for sharing a meal or gifting friends who are fans of the blue robotic cat.

You may even want to catch a few episodes of Doraemon over some shabu-shabu

A potential Christmas gift for Doraemon fans

If you know a huge fan of Doraemon or have a picky eater in the household, the air fryer or multicooker may be a perfect gift for them.

With their ability to whip up healthier meals, they will also be a gift that keeps on giving. Health is wealth, as they say.

