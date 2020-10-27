National Museum Of Singapore Offers Free Admission To Doraemon Exhibition

The National Museum of Singapore often has some sweet deals and exhibitions that have visitors lining up to enter the premises.

This time, they are offering a time travel experience with the cartoon character from many of our childhoods. If you guessed Doraemon, you’re absolutely right.

“Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore” exhibition will be held at the National Museum from 31 Oct to 27 Dec this year.

Doraemon’s time travelling adventures in Singapore

If you travelled past the National Museum recently, you might have caught sight of a familiar robot cat outside the museum.

The sculpture isn’t there randomly, rather, is part of the “Doraemon’s Time Travelling Adventures” exhibition that begins on Saturday (31 Oct).

Tracing the show all the way back to the 1980s when it first aired in Singapore, the exhibit will surely be a nostalgic one for visitors of all ages.

And what’s Doraemon without his pocket full of gadgets?

The exhibit will feature an eclectic mix of Doraemon’s gadgets throughout the years.

As you walk around the museum, try to spot some of Doraemon’s most famed tools like the big light and small light shrinking device and his obtaining bag.

Doraemon photo spots indoors & outdoors

Perhaps the main draw for the Instagram generation are the Doraemon photo spots that can be found all over the museum.

Even before stepping indoors, you will be able to get some sweet photos with Doraemon under the shine of the natural spotlight, aka the Sun.

The main photo spot is probably the iconic Anywhere Door, which will make you look like you just stepped out of another realm.

If there’s one thing we need in 2020, the illusion of travel is certainly near the top of many of our lists.

Whether rain or shine, Doraemon will be camping outside awaiting your arrival.

Take a closer look at Doraemon’s cool gadgets

Inside, you can check out more of Doraemon’s gadgets throughout the years.

Of course, following the exhibition’s name, a time machine is part of the collection, along with a cheeky, winking Doraemon inside.

Fans of Doraemon’s sister, Dorami, will also be able to find her at the exhibit.

These colourful and adorable life-sized figurines are about as close as you can get to meeting your beloved childhood cartoons in real life.

Win exclusive Doraemon collectibles

Doraemon still has a couple of tricks up his sleeves or rather, in his pocket.

In line with the exhibit, National Museum of Singapore will be holding an online scavenger hunt called “Let’s Jalan Jalan”.

According to The Straits Times, the islandwide hunt will take you through 14 neighbourhoods.

Not only will you get to learn fun facts along the way, if you complete the hunt, you stand a chance to win exclusive Doraemon Singapore-themed collectibles.

Visit the Doraemon exhibit at National Museum

Can’t wait to pay Doraemon a visit? Here’s how to get there.

National Museum of Singapore

Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Opening Hours: 10am-7pm

Nearest MRT station: Bras Basah

Admission fees: Free for Singaporeans & PRs

Do remember the exhibit runs from 31 Oct – 27 Dec, so mark your calendars accordingly.

And since we’re all stuck in Singapore for the year-end holidays, why not jio your friends and family to relive your childhood memories together?

